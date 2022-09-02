The owners of Smokin’ Aces BBQ, which opened in Denham Springs just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced they are closing the popular restaurant.
The closure, announced in a Facebook post, was due to the “constantly rising prices” of meats and goods, the owners said.
“We gave it all we had and tried to show Denham Springs what good traditional BBQ was all about,” the post said. “Thank you to all our staff and loyal guests.”
Located in the Aspen Square Shopping Center just off Interstate-12, Smokin’ Aces BBQ specialized in a variety of barbecue-style dishes, including pulled pork, smoked chicken, brisket, and ribs. Its menu also featured tasty appetizers such as fried pickles, boudin balls or egg rolls, smoked sausage, mac n’ cheese bites, nachos, and “Crazy” fries.
The restaurant opened two months before COVID-19 swept the nation but managed to stay afloat “thanks to lots of [to-go] orders and plenty of neighborhood deliveries,” the owners said in the Facebook post.
The restaurant recently underwent major renovations and revealed an updated menu, but because of the “constantly rising prices of meat and goods, we are having to shut our doors.”
“We’ve enjoyed every minute of getting to feed the town of Denham Springs and beyond,” the owners said.
