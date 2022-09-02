Smokin' Aces
Photo from Google

The owners of Smokin’ Aces BBQ, which opened in Denham Springs just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced they are closing the popular restaurant.

The closure, announced in a Facebook post, was due to the “constantly rising prices” of meats and goods, the owners said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.