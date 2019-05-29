PORT VINCENT -- The Village of Port Vincent will try to operate on a substantially reduced budget, according to financial information introduced at its May 16 Board of Aldermen meeting.
According to the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019-20, prepared by Mayor J.J. Page, the village is budgeting for revenues of $485,000 and expenditures to not exceed the expected income.
At the same meeting, the board voted to amend the current fiscal year budget to $559,200, up from an original budget of $549,400. If the proposed budget is adopted, that would be a decrease of $74,200 from the amended budget.
The reduction in budget stems from two changes, Page pointed out. First, the town budgeted $50,000 in the previous fiscal year for improvements to Town Hall that have now been completed. These facility improvements include a new parking lot. The new budget requests $10,000.
The second major cut comes from reducing the number of full-time police officers in the budget.
Port Vincent previously allotted funds to cover the salaries of three full-time police officers in addition to the chief of police. The proposed budget anticipates salaries for two full-time officers and the chief. The officers’ salary is $31,970 each while the chief earns $39,315, both slight increases over the previous year.
A partial salary of $1,905 is allocated to allow for the hiring of a third officer for a portion of the year, though Page said there are no current plans for that.
In total, general expenses amount to $256,400, while Police Department expenses make up the remaining $228,600 in the proposed budget.
More than three-quarters of the anticipated revenues are expected to come from fines paid to the Police Department.
“We’re trying to a more real-time, line-item budget,” Page said.
The next Board of Aldermen meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. June 4. A public hearing will be held before the meeting.
