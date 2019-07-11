‘Trust the process’ is a quote being used often in today’s world of infinite projects. Especially at the federal level, with dollars rolling out in the billions for a vast array of infrastructure improvements.
The Livingston Parish Executive Airport is no exception, which faces a multi-phase process before becoming a reality. The project is mostly federal funds, drawing 90 percent from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and 10 percent from the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The total cost of the project is estimated at $15 million.
Phase I? Environmental impact.
The Airport District provided a series of slides at an open house in June that highlighted areas of interest surrounding the new airport.
One slide was very specific that aircraft such as large, industrial carriers, F-18 Air Force fighters, and commercial passenger craft would not be serviced by this airport. The only aircraft able to use the facility, with a runway of its size, are smaller planes.
The slides also presented a ‘noise contour,’ which depicted the area of noise pollution caused by the aircraft landing and taking off, as well as equipment on the ground. According to the contour provided, noise wouldn’t reach much farther than 100 yards in either direction from the landing strip.
The site itself is 242 acres donated by land owner, developer, and businessman Garry Lewis - who, himself, has a history of aviation.
The land rests just south of I-12 at the Satsuma exit and, according to the environmental study, will have little impact save for one facet: wetlands.
Wetlands have become a constant struggle for most development - both residential and commercial - in Livingston Parish. Part of the future phase, which includes engineering and construction, will require mitigation of some type, as the airport will contain both airside and landside facilities.
Airside facilities include:
- Construction of a single 5,000-foot by 100-foot runway serving aicraft with approach speeds of up to 121 knots and wingspans less than 80 feet.
- Construction of a 300-foot wide by 600-foot long ‘Runway Safety Area’ at each end of the runway.
- Construction of a 2,500-foot long ‘Runway Protection Zone’ with a 1,000-foot inner width and a 1,750-foot outer width.
- Installation of navigational aids and visual aids, which include a rotating beacon; distancing measuring equipment; runway end indicator lights; precision approach path indicator; and an automated weather observing system.
The landside facilities include:
- Construction of a 5,000- square-foot terminal building.
- Construction of a vehicle parking lot with a minimum of 40 spaces.
- Construction of an aircraft parking apron at least 8,000 square feet in size, with a minimum of 30 aircraft tie-down spaces.
- Construction of an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Facility.
- Construction of a 4,000- square-foot airport equipment, maintenance, and storage facility.
- Construction of a 2,000- square-foot helicopter parking apron.
- Construction of 30,000 square feet of T-hangers with 24 aircraft spaces, and 5,000 square feet of shop hangars.
- Construction of a 15,000-gallon Jet-A fuel facility and a 10,000-gallon self serve Av Gas fuel facility.
- A fuel delivery truck and garage.
The assessment of comments from the environmental phase are due by the end of July, with expected movement into Phase II in August if approval is granted.
According to the FAA registry, 53 aircrafts are registered in Livingston Parish to a mixture of companies and individuals. Several of them to Lewis himself.
However, local officials state that the airport’s use goes well beyond local usage.
While the “proposed purpose” of the new airport does list “aviation needs of local aircraft owners and businesses,” it also discusses evonomic development and disaster response.
According to Livingston Economic Development Council President David Bennett, that is true.
“The Livingston Executive Airport being added to our transportation network will provide another benefit for existing businesses and aid in attracting new company locations by offering company executives and clients new travel options to local facilities,” Bennett said.
Bennett listed companies such as Wayerhauser, Pepsi, Martin Brower, and Epic Piping as companies that have expressed interest in the airport for transportation of their higher-level executives. The airstrip will provide a new means of ingress into the parish, should a natural disaster make other means of transportation difficult.
