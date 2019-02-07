LIVINGSTON – A request for a preliminary plat on a multifamily development between Denham Springs and Walker goes back before the Livingston Parish Council tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Council members will review the request for Starwood Knoll, a development by Garry Lewis Properties. The development would be located adjacent to Woodland Crossing.

The parish council on a 5-4 vote rejected the request after residents in the area urged opposition over concerns on drainage, traffic, and sewer issues. The vote came after an often-heated discussion with a packed chamber of residents, most of whom opposed the proposed development.

“The developer has worked to make changes on this project to alleviate concerns,” Council Chairman Shane Mack said. “I understand the concerns of the residents after so many people were affected in the flood.”

The developer moved the entrance from Bonnie Blue Road to La. 447 to alleviate traffic concerns, Mack said. Parish engineering consultant Forte & Tablada will also work with McLin-Taylor, engineer for Garry Lewis Properties, to address the sewer issues.

“We’ve done all we could as a council to satisfy the residents and the developers,” Mack said. “We’re hoping for a peaceful solution.”