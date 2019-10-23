Six votes to approve, two votes no, and one absence have a source of controversy nearing the end of its journey.
In August, Parish President Layton Ricks decided that he would send Premier Concrete back through the commercial permitting process for the parish, after the council sent him a resolution on a 5-4 vote "demanding" that he do so.
The decision came as a result of several weeks of issue between the parish council, the parish president's office, and Premier Concrete.
District 2 councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert brought the situation to the parish council's attention in July. Premier Concrete had begun building a dormitory on their property in Watson, beginning with a re-partition of a family plot in August of 2018.
From there, Premier pulled the appropriate permits after being told that the building would be residential - however it would be able to house 44 people, and was over 11,000 square feet. The entire building had been wired and plumbed as if it was a commercial structure.
Eventually, the project was brought to Talbert's attention, at which point he brought it to the parish's attention. However, Talbert believed the parish would send the project through the entire commercial process - which, originally, they did not intend.
After realizing the commercial process would not be followed, Talbert informed the council. From there, discussion began on what was a commercial property, and what was not - and what should be pushed through the process.
According to Chris Moody, the parish attorney, as well as other parish officials Premier Concrete had agreed to submit a drainage impact study and build an 8-foot privacy fence. Both implements are required per parish ordinance.
However, Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert said that a key component to the process was lacking from the compromise - and ordinance requirement that the project come before the parish council and be subject to public commentary.
The planning committee at the parish eventually had a public hearing on the property, in October, and passed the plat which included the final plan for the dormitory that showed a fence around the entire property, as well as a drainage impact study.
Voting 'yes' were:
- Long
- Morrison
- Engler
- Kreko
- Verbois
- Koczrowski
Voting 'no' were:
- Burns
- Steagall
Guedry was absent.
Premier Concrete's situation, along with a plethora of incidences that have occurred at the parish permitting office, caused parish councilman Maurice 'Scooter' Keen to introduce - and eventually pass - an ordinance that would place a fine and possible jail time on anyone falsely acquiring a permit.
