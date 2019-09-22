DENHAM SPRINGS - Before 'Wet City Hall' can come down, the city has to part ways with it.
On Monday night, the Denham Springs city council will consider making the city hall building at 941 Government Street surplus, as part of the process to demolish it.
The building took roughly four feet of water in 2016.
The council approved a roughly $57,000 bid at the beginning of August to demolish the building to turn into green space. The city will be awarded funds, through FEMA, for the demolition of 'wet city hall,' as well as the old street department and fire chief's office, for use to renovate and upgrade the new city hall at the Capital One building in downtown Denham Springs.
A grand total of $1.5 million.
In the mean time, council members and recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark will be working together to turn the 'wet city hall' green space into a pavilion area for use by the public.
The council will also consider extending the 'Master Services Agreement' with Forte & Tablada for post-flood services through January 9, 2021 - another eighteen months, or four-and-a-half years after the flood.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in the new city hall building.
