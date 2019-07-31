LIVINGSTON -- A group of young professionals “got outside their comfort zone” in serving the parish, which led to them being recognized as the 2019 Future 5 of the Livingston Young Professionals (LYP).
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President/CEO April Wehrs told the LYP’s annual meeting Tuesday that she did not review the nomination forms before sending them to a judge in another state.
Once she got back the results, Wehrs said the scoring was close among the people nominated.
Wehrs said she noticed that many of their activities and projects were outside of their working professions but sought to help Livingston Parish.
This is the second year that the LYP has recognized its Future 5. Young professionals are nominated, then they have to fill out an application listing their professional and community experiences and contributions.
Receiving the Future 5 award were:
• Jamie Felder, chief financial officer for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
• Ashley Freeman, administrative assistant for the Town of Albany.
• Blake Harris, a lawyer with the firm of Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle.
• Nikki Lavergne, technology facilitator for the Livingston Parish school system.
• Kacie Stewart, of Stewart Family Medicine.
Jamie Felder
Felder began in the accounting profession when she was 23. At 26, she started her own accounting firm until she was offered a position of CFO at the Sheriff’s Office. She is working on becoming a certified government financial manager.
She is a member of more than 10 organizations, including the Nick Tullier Strong Foundation, graduated from the Chamber’s Leadership Livingston program this year and was recently inducted into the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Ashley Freeman
Freeman has been in her current job for 2½ years and is in the process of becoming a certified municipal assistant.
She also serves on several local improvement committees, including the Albany Community Park Committee and the Planning and Zoning Committee as secretary.
She has helped complete several projects, including creating a system to track work orders on town projects and securing grants to build the new Town Hall and Police Station following the August 2016 flood.
Blake Harris
Harris practices law and is specialized in estate planning, successions and real estate transactions. He plans to work with his firm’s expansion of a new office to provide full title & closing services.
He serves as attorney for the Denham Springs/Livingston Parish Mortgage Finance Authority and helped clients litigate against insurance underpayments and fraud by out-of-state contractors following the 2016 flood.
He is a recent graduate of the Leadership Livingston 2019 class and volunteers with the National Wild Turkey Federation and Next Level Youth Baseball. He is also a member of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Association.
Nikki Lavergne
Lavergne has contributed many initiatives to the school system, including satellite training for teachers. She has also helped teachers explore teaching methods from other educators and is creating videos to help share resources.
She also helped convert a retired school bus into a mobile maker space called the STEAM Express that engages parents and underserved communities with STEAM activities.
Kacie Stewart
Stewart is the manager/co-owner of her business and moved the company into a proactive approach of staying ahead of federal and state regulations for rural health centers.
Her business was recognized as the Livingston Parish Small Business of the Year by the Chamber in 2017. She plans on becoming a certified rural health professional.
Through the school system, Stewart works with Career & Technical Education students and was appointed to the Student Health Advisory Committee. She also serves on the Chamber Board of Directors and is a graduate of Leadership Livingston.
She also served as the committee chairman for the Chamber’s Gala, which raised start-up funds for the newly formed Livingston Chamber Foundation.
