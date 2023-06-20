A $6.3 million project to improve LA Highway 16 near Livingston Parish and St. Helena Parish line has been awarded, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The project was one of 22 across the state that were let, according to a June 13 press release from DOTD. Together, the projects are worth nearly $220 million.
