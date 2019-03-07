DENHAM SPRINGS – A public hearing and vote is set on an ordinance to remove an incorporated area from Livingston Parish Mosquito Abatement Districts 2 & 3 at the March 14 meeting, as the move begins to promote the funding proposition on a May ballot.
The council will vote at its next meeting if a portion of District 3 inside the Denham Springs city limits – approximately 300 households – should be removed from the abatement district.
The request from councilmen Garry “Frog” Talbert and Maurice “Scooter” Keen of Districts 2 and 3, respectively, came before the council when they discovered that part of their district overlapped into the Denham Springs city limits, where the city already sprays for mosquitoes.
The proposal will ask voters to support a $3 monthly fee to support the program over the next 10 years. District 2 covers the Watson area, while District 3 encompasses areas north and east of Denham Springs.
The fee will generate approximately $325,000 annually. It will cover the costs of hiring a licensed supervisor and four employees who will implement spraying through the area, along with testing for airborne diseases.
Promotion and education about the program will highlight the agenda leading up to the May 4 election for the proposal spearheaded by Talbert and Keen.
The district last month approved a $4,000 payment for three billboards to promote the election, but the message will not direct voters to support the tax.
Talbert said he and Keen will fund yard signs and handouts with their own funds. They will also pay the tab for vinyl signs on tripods, which will be placed on truck trailers that drive through their respective districts.
In addition, they will distribute informational handouts prior to the election and particularly during Spring Fest, which will be held one week before the vote.
