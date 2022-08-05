Valere Subdivision

Pictured is a sign for a proposed subdivision named "Valere," located just outside the village limits of French Settlement that was taken in April 2022. Recently, developers said the project size had changed to 689 lots across 309 acres, down from 716 lots across 315 acres, as pictured above.

 File Photo | The News

After nearly four months of debate, the Livingston Parish Planning Commission gave developers the green light to move forward with a proposed subdivision just outside French Settlement.

But now, there’s a chance the debate continues in court.

