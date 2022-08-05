After nearly four months of debate, the Livingston Parish Planning Commission gave developers the green light to move forward with a proposed subdivision just outside French Settlement.
But now, there’s a chance the debate continues in court.
Commissioners voted 6-3 to approve the preliminary plat for Valere, a controversial 689-lot development spread across 300 acres near Jack Allen Road and Highway 444. The vote came after more than an hour of debate — the latest for a project that has drawn arguments from all sides for months.
Wednesday’s meeting marked the fourth straight month the Planning Commission was presented with Valere, which is being developed by Ascension Properties. But despite Wednesday’s action, it doesn’t appear the discussion surrounding Valere has ended.
“Are we at the point where judges will have to figure this out?” asked Sarah Phares, one of several residents who have spoken against Valere for weeks. “Because we’re happy to have judges figure it out if that’s what we’re suggesting at this point.”
“I think this matter is heading to the courts, no matter what this commission does,” replied parish attorney Chris Moody.
Valere has drawn strong opposition from French Settlement residents and local officials who have claimed the project will worsen existing infrastructure issues and that the developer has acted in “bad faith.”
Developers have argued that they are in line with the ordinances in place and that, legally, they should be allowed to move forward.
The village’s Board of Aldermen formally opposed the subdivision in March, one month before it was officially submitted to the parish’s planning department. After the project was submitted to the parish planning department in April, the commission deferred votes in May and June, first for public notification issues and then at the request of the developer to address a property dispute.
In July, the commission voted 4-4 to deny Valere’s preliminary plat, meaning no official recommendation was given to the Livingston Parish Council. In its meeting the next day, the council deferred a vote on Valere and sent the project back to the Planning Commission.
On Wednesday, Moody opened the meeting by pointing to state law requiring a commission to act within 60 days of a proposed project’s submission, “otherwise such plat shall be deemed to have been approved.”
Most of the discussion centered on when the “60-day clock” started, at the initial submittal date or the resubmittal date following deferrals and changes to the plat. Moody said state law does not specify when the 60-day window begins, though he noted parish law saying it starts when the plat is first submitted to the planning department.
“This has never come up in the 10 years that I’ve been here,” Moody said. “We’ve never had the 60 days catch up before.”
Attorneys representing the developer noted that Wednesday’s meeting marked the 111th day since the project was first submitted. Even taking out 42 days after the developer asked for the deferral in June, it has been 69 days since the first submission, they said.
“All I can tell you is, right now, we’re in total compliance with the statute,” said attorney Michael Clegg. “The statute says we don’t even have to be here for this meeting tonight. This should’ve been signed already.”
But residents argued that the latest plat — which included changes to meet tougher building regulations adopted by the parish — was submitted in June and “completely different” from the one in April, meaning the 60-day window was still in play.
That’s an issue Councilman Jeff Ard touched on when he addressed commissioners during the meeting.
“Because the developer asked to defer this, the 60-day clock should not start until he presented his final plat,” Ard said. “I think that is a valid question to ask, which plat are y’all approving, because there are three different plats here. If you’re meaning the final plat that meets all the ordinances, they should still be on a 60-day clock.”
Some commissions also pointed to the parish attorney’s comments in the June meeting that the 60-day window would be waived if the commission granted a deferral.
“We thought a deferral was okay,” said Bobbette Larkey, who has spoken against the development in each meeting it’s been discussed. “We made a motion based on our attorney’s opinion.”
In the end, six commissioners — Joe Koczrowski, Gerald Burns, Darla Steagall, Norman Engler, Wayne Kreko, and Warren Guedry — voted to approve the plat based on the expiration of the state’s 60-day window.
Those voting against approval were Kathy Long, Derek Babcock, and Larkey, three who voted to deny the project in July.
Still, the debate surrounding Valere may be far from over.
“No matter what we do, somebody’s gonna bring it to court,” Burns said.
The debate surrounding Valere has been part of a larger discussion on development in Livingston Parish, which has been one of the state’s fastest-growing parishes over the last 20 years.
In the past year, the parish council has sought ways to tighten restrictions and passed laws that promote “responsible growth.” Moody pointed to those new ordinances multiple times during the commission meeting, saying Valere will fall under the stricter rules that have recently been adopted.
“If there’s any good news, I think this particular subdivision will meet your new ordinance,” Moody said. “It may not meet all the new procedures, but it’ll meet the new ordinance.”
