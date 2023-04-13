A proposed townhouse development near a heavily congested intersection in Denham Springs received the green light to move forward, despite an objection from the city’s zoning commission.
On Tuesday, the Denham Springs City Council unanimously approved a special use permit for a proposed 10-unit development at the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road.
The council’s approval followed a lengthy discussion about the possible impacts of the development, which has been the subject of debate for several months. Though council members acknowledged the project could worsen infrastructure issues in the area, most said they couldn’t deny it since the project has so far met the required ordinances.
“I do not particularly want it… but this [project] does meet the ordinance as it sits right now,” said council member Jim Gilbert.
Located on a grassy lot less than one acre in size, city officials and residents have weighed the pros and cons of the proposed townhouse development in several meetings over the last year. The proposed site is less than one-quarter of a mile south of the Highway 190 and 4H Club Road intersection, where traffic becomes “a nightmare” during peak traffic hours, according to area residents.
Developer Sam Nickroo, who bought the land in 1996, has said the development would consist of five one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and five two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, with parking underneath the apartments.
It was originally supposed to be 15 units, but Nickroo downsized to 10 following the zoning commission’s denial last summer.
Tuesday marked the third time it was presented to the City Council, which sent it back to the zoning commission in June 2022 and again last month. The zoning commission has denied granting the necessary special use permit three times, including its latest meeting on Monday, April 10.
But unlike the previous votes, the most recent vote was not unanimous, with 6-1 in favor of denying the special use permit. Bill Lawson, vice chairman of the commission, explained to council members Tuesday why he opted against denying the permit, saying the project “met all the zoning standards.”
“I didn’t see a reason to turn it down,” Lawson said.
Planning commission director Fred Banks told council members that most on the commission felt the project would negatively impact traffic and drainage, concerns they’ve brought up in other meetings.
Nickroo, who said he would be overseeing the project, said he had the signatures of 15 area residents who were not opposed to the project.
“I bought it 27 years ago, I pay my taxes,” he said. “I have every right to do whatever I want to do with my property. I’m going by what the rule is.”
One area resident, Annie Fugler, spoke against the project in Tuesday’s meeting. Fugler, who has spoken against proposed developments in the area over the last year, reiterated her stance that the existing “bumper-to-bumper” traffic would only get worse with another 20 cars in the development. She also expressed concerns that the development would cause property values to diminish and noted possible safety concerns given the project’s layout.
“We don’t want it, we don’t need it, and it’s not going to do anything to enhance the city,” she said.
But Fugler’s objections weren’t enough to sway council members, who felt they “didn’t have a leg to stand on” legally should they deny the project. City attorney Stephanie Bond-Hulett said district courts have typically ruled against municipalities that deny projects for traffic reasons if they meet the ordinances.
“We can’t deny projects simply because it’ll add traffic,” said council member Jeff Wesley.
