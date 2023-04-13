Corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road

Pictured is the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road in Denham Springs. This area has become controversial in the last year due to a proposed townhouse development.

 David Gray | The News

A proposed townhouse development near a heavily congested intersection in Denham Springs received the green light to move forward, despite an objection from the city’s zoning commission.

On Tuesday, the Denham Springs City Council unanimously approved a special use permit for a proposed 10-unit development at the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road.

