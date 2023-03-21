Corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road

Pictured is the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road in Denham Springs. This area has become controversial in the last year due to a proposed townhouse development.

 David Gray | The News

For the second time in less than a year, the Denham Springs City Council has sent a proposed townhouse development — located near what one leader described as “probably the worst intersection in town” — back to the zoning commission.

Located on a grassy lot at the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road, the proposed 10-unit development has been the subject of much debate since 2022, failing to receive the green light from the city council or zoning commission. 

