For the second time in less than a year, the Denham Springs City Council has sent a proposed townhouse development — located near what one leader described as “probably the worst intersection in town” — back to the zoning commission.
Located on a grassy lot at the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road, the proposed 10-unit development has been the subject of much debate since 2022, failing to receive the green light from the city council or zoning commission.
Residents have argued that the development, located on less than on acre, would worsen traffic in the already-congested area. The proposed project site is less than one-quarter of a mile south of the Highway 190 and 4H Club Road intersection, where traffic becomes “a nightmare” during peak traffic hours, according to area residents.
The development has twice been denied by the city’s Zoning Commission, both times unanimously. In order to move forward, the city council must grant the project a special use permit, which it declined to do last June and again this month.
Sam Nickroo, a builder who has owned the 0.931-acre tract of land since 1996, made his case to the council during its March 14 meeting and said that he would be overseeing the project after initial plans to sell to another developer fell through.
He said the development would consist of five one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and five two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, with parking underneath the apartments. It was originally supposed to be 15 units, but Nickroo downsized following the zoning commission’s first denial last June.
Nickroo also presented a petition bearing the signatures of 15 neighbors he claimed had “no objection” to his proposal.
Rick Foster, the city’s building official, said the development “as it’s proposed meets everything for the requirement of the zoning regulation.”
But despite meeting regulations, the city council voted against approving the special use permit and instead sent it back to the zoning commission, which made its second denial in February. The vote came after a nearly 40-minute discussion during which area residents said the development would exacerbate traffic woes that have grown worse in recent years.
Bill Lawson, vice chairman for the zoning commission, said the zoning commission felt drainage and traffic issues would worsen with the development, echoing comments made by residents during the March 14 meeting.
“To put apartments in that triangle of traffic that is already a nightmare is kind of unfathomable to us,” said resident Annie Fugler.
Discussion on the proposed development eventually turned to traffic in the area, which Mayor Gerard Landry described as “probably the worst intersection in town.”
Fugler, who has been outspoken against new developments in the area over the last year, suggested allowing the Department of Transportation and Development to buy the land from Nickroo to reserve it for future use.
“I would like for the city to have the foresight to know something’s got to be done with that intersection,” she said. “You’re gonna need some kind of land to do something with, and that [the triangular corner of Rushing Road and 4H Club Road) is all that’s left there.”
The project will head back to the Zoning Commission before it is brought back to the City Council. If the City Council were to deny the special-use permit, the applicant would have another year before it could be heard again, Foster said previously.
