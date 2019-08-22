LIVINGSTON -- The prosecution in the Blayson Fife murder trial had one of its own witnesses step down from the witness stand Thursday and listen to the taped statement she gave to detectives.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels took the action after Kerstin Avery replied, “I don’t remember,” to many of his questions.
Avery’s testimony began with her saying she knew several people connected with the case, including Fife, when asked by Daniels.
But as Daniels concentrated on getting Avery to describe bringing Fife back to the Walker home of Rick McBride, the man Fife is accused of shooting, she said she could not remember things.
Among the items Avery said she could not remember were where they went in Walker, where Fife went when he got out of her car in Walker, how long Fife was gone when he got out, whether Fife had anything when he got back to the car, if he brought guns to her car, or if guns were sold in Baton Rouge.
She said she also could not remember what she told Detective Jim Brown, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, when he interviewed her.
“Your statement to police was taped. Listening to the statement, would it help you?” Daniels asked.
“No,” Avery replied.
The prosecutor then asked Avery to step down and had her taken to another room to listen to her statement.
Daniels continued presenting his case with another witness before bringing Avery back to the witness stand.
Back on the stand, Avery testified Fife made several trips between the house and her car and when he finished, she said she guessed there were 20 guns in her car.
After going to Fife’s home and her grandmother’s home in Maurepas to pick up clothes, Avery said she drove to a park in Baton Rouge, where Fife sold a gun to a rapper called “W.B.”
They then picked up Trevor Lockett and Kameron Jones and drove to California with the other guns and $16,000 in cash from McBride’s house.
After staying a week, the group was driving back to Louisiana when they were stopped on July 26, 2017, at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, Texas.
When a computer check found a warrant for Fife, all four were taken into custody and a search of the vehicle found two handguns.
