Prosecutors are asking a Livingston Parish judge to deny a request for a new trial for Melanie Curtin, the Denham Springs woman who was convicted of two felonies connected to a larger sex crimes investigation against disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins.
In the new court filings, the Attorney General’s Office said Curtin’s arguments for a new trial are “factually and legally meritless and should be denied.”
A hearing to discuss the request is set for March 10.
In December, a 12-person jury found Curtin guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014. The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
It was the first trial in a sweeping sex crimes case that has received much attention both locally and nationally. Neither of Curtin’s charges involved children.
The case against Curtin centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence taken from Perkins’ home following his October 2019 arrest. The video depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin, who took turns recording the assault with a cell phone.
The video was played for jurors during the trial, though all other spectators were removed from the courtroom.
Curtin, 43, has maintained her innocence since her initial arrest two years ago, claiming Perkins drugged her the night of the sexual assault, which she claims to have no recollection of. Her attorney, John McLindon, maintained that claim during the trial. Curtin ultimately declined to testify.
In February, McLindon formally requested a new trial, citing, among other reasons, “improprieties in the jury deliberations.” In court filings, McLindon claimed one of the jurors was “coerced into voting guilty when in fact he wanted to vote not guilty.” He also referenced the jury sending Abels a note during deliberations that read:
“Eleven to one for rape verdict. We can not agree to a charge. Eleven for aggravated, one for not guilty. What do we do?”
McLindon also alleged that the evidence presented by the state was “not sufficient for any jury to find beyond a reasonable doubt” that Curtin was guilty and that the court erred in not allowing other pieces of evidence to be considered.
In response, prosecutors said they “did prove beyond a reasonable doubt” that Curtin committed both aggravated rape and video voyeurism, saying the acts were “plainly observable through the recorded video of the assault.”
“Indeed, the direct video evidence clearly shows Curtin’s voluntary and deliberate movements and actions participating in and even assisting in filming parts of the assault,” attorneys wrote.
Prosecutors also pointed to text messages between Curtin and the victim that they say prove Curtin “knew the victim was unconscious the previous night.”
In his motion for a new trial, McLindon said a juror reached out to him multiple times to say he was “uncomfortable with his vote.” The jury needed nearly eight hours to return guilty verdicts for both charges, and jurors were brought back into the courtroom multiple times during deliberations to ask Judge Brian Abels questions.
After speaking with the juror, McLindon said a new trial was warranted “based on what occurred in the jury deliberation room” and requested the juror be allowed to testify in a hearing before the judge.
In response, prosecutors said McLindon’s conversations with a juror about deliberations were “highly improper and inadmissible” under the Louisiana Code of Evidence.
“This statute forbidding a juror from impeaching his verdict by testimony averring his own misconduct, relates to the public interest in finality of verdicts and in encouraging freedom and frankness in jury discussion in reaching them,” prosecutors wrote.
“The rule of law preventing a juror from impeaching the verdict of a jury which he was a member of is firmly established in the jurisprudence of this State.”
Throughout the trial and in his request for a new trial, McLindon tried to paint Curtin as another of Perkins’ victims, calling him “a controlling and abusive person who groomed many females,” including his client the night of the assault. McLindon referenced Perkins’ knowledge of — and access to — drugs and that Perkins has drugged multiple women.
To that, prosecutors called Curtin’s claim that she was drugged and a victim of Perkins “vague, general allegations pertaining to unrelated incidents.” They also said Curtin never proved she was involuntarily intoxicated.
“The State presented irrefutable physical, video, and testimonial evidence from which any rational trier of fact could have and did find the essential elements of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Attorney General’s Office said.
Curtin, whose bond was revoked following the trial, remains in custody. If her motions are denied, her sentencing hearing will be later this month.
