A Livingston Parish councilman has formally asked his colleagues to consider removing the body’s chairman pending a discussion on a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleges harassment.
But the chairman, who has not been charged with a crime or cited with a workplace violation in relation to the allegations, is trying to block the request, calling it “campaign rhetoric” that the council should not engage in.
This continues the ongoing feud between council members Garry Talbert and John Wascom, whose frequent arguments turned ugly last month when Talbert publicly accused Wascom of sexually harassing his stepdaughter, a former parish employee.
Wascom has vehemently denied committing any wrongdoing and called the accusation “bull ****.”
Talbert made the allegation near the end of the council’s June 22 meeting. At one point during a routine discussion, an argument broke out between the two — a common occurrence since Wascom was appointed chairman in January — and resulted in Wascom scolding Talbert for acting “out of order.”
Talbert then shouted: “Let me tell you something, you were out of order when you stuck your hand up my daughter’s shirt.”
The accusation led to outbursts from some in the audience and even a few council members, but the meeting ended minutes later without further discussion.
The former employee, Talbert’s stepdaughter, is Lauren White, who worked for the parish for more than six years before her resignation earlier this year. White filed the EEOC complaint after resigning, claiming she was subjected to “harassment and a hostile working environment,” according to a copy of the complaint.
In the EEOC complaint, White said Wascom sexually harassed her “in the form of unwelcome touching” in December 2017. In a phone call with The News, White claimed that Wascom “put his hand up my shirt.”
White said she was subjected to “hostile working conditions” after human resources launched an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment in 2022, according to the EEOC complaint. But White claimed her work environment became “increasingly hostile” after Wascom was appointed chairman in January.
White officially resigned April 17.
Now, Talbert is asking his fellow council members "to give serious attention" to the EEOC complaint, saying it goes beyond the sexual harassment accusation and that council members need to see "all the facts."
“This is about transparency,” Talbert said. “They [other council members] talk about government being open and transparent, but they want to kill this discussion.”
The Livingston Parish Council released the agenda for its July 13 meeting last week, with Talbert placing three items on the agenda pertaining to the situation: An update on the EEOC complaint, a discussion and possible vote to replace Wascom as chairman, and a discussion and possible vote to censure Wascom.
Talbert said a discussion on the EEOC complaint, which he requested be held in executive session, would determine whether the last two items would be necessary.
Speaking to The News on Monday, Talbert said he has tried to broach the subject multiple times with the rest of the council but added that he has been resisted “at every turn.” Talbert stood by his stepdaughter’s claims of “systematic harassment” in her final months on the job and said the seriousness of the EEOC complaint obligates the council to “at least talk about it.”
“But they [other council members] don’t want to talk about the EEOC complaint,” Talbert said. “They don’t even want the information — they want to block everything. It’s been that way from the beginning. People talk about wanting open government, but then they want to shut this down.”
Talbert later said: “How can restricting conversation in an executive session on an EEOC complaint benefit anybody? And if nothing comes out of the executive session, then there’s nothing to happen with the other two items.”
On Monday — four days after the July 13 meeting agenda was publicly released — Wascom added two addendum items: a resolution to remove Talbert’s three agenda items, and another to block any discussion on those items for six months.
In a phone call with The News on Monday, Wascom adamantly reiterated his innocence and said the last-minute addendum items resulted from conversations he had with other council members.
“I got a bunch of phone calls from other council members about putting that on the agenda,” Wascom said. “To them, there’s nothing to talk about. Nothing new has happened. This is just campaign rhetoric on Garry’s part.”
Wascom said he wasn't sure whether his position as chairman gave him authority to remove agenda items altogether, which is why he put it on the agenda.
“Let’s let the council decide if they want to debate this,” Wascom said. “If they don’t, then we’ll take it off. We’re gonna let the council make the decision, not Garry.”
