A Livingston Parish councilman has formally asked his colleagues to consider removing the body’s chairman pending a discussion on a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleges harassment.

But the chairman, who has not been charged with a crime or cited with a workplace violation in relation to the allegations, is trying to block the request, calling it “campaign rhetoric” that the council should not engage in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.