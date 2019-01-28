DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Strong has scheduled three public meetings to get the public’s ideas for a bicycle and pedestrian path, the Denham Springs City Council was told Monday.
Community Recovery Coordinator Jeanette Clark told the council that the public meetings are scheduled for March 19, Aug. 6, and Oct. 15 at a site to be determined.
“We want a site big enough to make a little event out of it,” Clark said, to offer bike safety activities for children and “giveaways with helmets.”
Clark’s comments came during a presentation of Denham Strong’s progress report for 2018.
The volunteer group is implementing a series of short-term and long-term projects to improve life in Denham Springs, drawn up from a series of public meetings held after the August 2016 flood. Two LSU classes – on landscape architecture and civil engineering – also are coming to Denham Springs and their work will help Denham Strong, Clark said.
“We had a charrette on that last week,” she said, using the growing-in-popularity word for a walking meeting and tour, with the architecture class on its master plan that incorporates landscape architecture, green space and drainage.
Clark said she will meet with the civil engineering class on Wednesday. The class will be involved in three or four projects.
Denham Strong has some grants lined up to apply for and will use the work of the landscape architecture class to support its application, she said.
Besides Denham Strong’s report, the City Council passed a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state Office of Community Development (OCD). All federal funding for mitigation and recovery programs goes through the OCD, Mayor Gerard Landry said.
The MOU is a formality that is required, with the city and OCD agreeing to share information, he said.
The council also elected council member Jeff Wesley as finance chairman for the council and approved the re-appointment of Darrell Dugas as director and Landry as alternate director to the board of directors of the Louisiana Municipal Natural Gas Purchasing and Distribution Authority.
Dugas is the supervisor for the natural gas department for the city.
The City Council meeting was only one of four meetings held in the council chambers on Monday.
Denham Springs Sewerage District No. 1, the Denham Springs Economic Development District and the Riverside Landing Economic Development District also held meetings.
The other three governmental agencies took the following action at their short meetings:
–Denham Springs Sewerage District No. 1 elected Amber Dugas as chairman.
–The Denham Springs Economic Development District, the Bass Pro development, retained Robert Poole as chairman and elected Laura Schmitt Smith as secretary/treasurer.
–The Riverside Landing Economic Development District elected Laura Schmitt Smith as chairman and Robert Poole as secretary/treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.