LIVINGSTON - A March arrest led to questions from the citizens of Watson.
According to parish councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2), their questions stemmed from the apprehension of a suspect by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at Premier Concrete, in Watson, around the weekend of the 8th of March.
According to Talbert, the man arrested was in the United States illegally and had tried to evade officers by going inside the plant at night. Talbert went on to say that the man had charges of murder against him from his home country of Honduras.
No record was made of the arrest for any man from Honduras in the first weeks of March. The News receives felony arrest records from the district attorney's office.
After being peppered with questions from residents over the weekend, Talbert said he went to the parish offices Tuesday the 12th for answers. The main question that had arisen was more of a rumor, centered around a building that Premier Concrete was constructing near their work site.
Premier Concrete is owned by Cary Goss and, according to records and an affidavit signed by Goss, the construction was a 'residential home' that was on his daughter's property.
The size and scope of the building, however, suggested another use Talbert said.
"To my knowledge, it's a dormitory (Goss) is building for his workers," Talbert said. "The deeper purpose, other than that it is in fact commercial in use, is irrelevant.
"My problem with it is it didn't go through the proper channels."
Talbert, who is chairman of the ordinance committee, referenced the appropriate studies including drainage impact, the fire marshal, and planning and zoning. According to Talbert, by signing the residential affidavit, Goss was able to skip much of that process.
"I also never found a building permit," Talbert said.
Talbert intends to seek a resolution from the full council to force Goss to go back through the commercial permitting process. The item is is No. 15 on Thursday night's parish council agenda.
"This is acting like it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission," Talbert said, "And there's no room for that."
Talbert added that he had heard musings that his actions were politically motivated - a claim he denies.
"I didn't find out I had an opponent until May," Talbert explained, "and this started in March. This is about following the rules.
"This is about good government."
