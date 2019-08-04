Livingston Parish will be busy this coming election cycle, with races ranging from statewide to hyper-local populating the ballot on October 12.
November 16 will be the runoff date for any spillover elections.
Qualifying for these elections begins this Tuesday and will run until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 8. Those interested in running for the elected seats can visit the Clerk of Court's office at the courthouse in Livingston to register (20300 Government Boulevard, Livingston, LA 70754).
Here are the positions up for election:
Governor (Incumbent John Bel Edwards)
Lieutenant Governor (Incumbent Billy Nungesser)
Secretary of State (Incumbent Kyle Ardoin)
Attorney General (Incumbent Jeff Landry)
Treasurer (Incumbent John Schroder)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry (Incumbent Dr. Mike Strain)
Commissioner of Insurance (Incumbent Jim Donelon)
Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 6 (Incumbent Kathy Edmonston)
State Senator 6th District (Incumbent Mack 'Bodi' White)
State Senator 13th District (No incumbent, term limits)
State Senator 18th District (Incumbent Eddie Lambert)
State Representative 64th District (Incumbent Valarie Hodges)
State Representative 71st District (No incumbent, J. Rogers Pope running for Senate 13th)
State Representative 81st District (Incumbent Clay Schexnayder)
State Representative 95th District (Incumbent Sherman Mack)
District Judge 21st Judicial District, Division D (No incumbent, Judge Doug Hughes retires)
Sheriff (Incumbent Jason Ard)
Clerk of Court (Incumbent Jason Harris)
Assessor (Incumbent Jeff Taylor)
Coroner (Incumbent Dr. Ron Coe)
Parish President (Incumbent Layton Ricks)
Parish Councilman District 1 (Incumbent Jeff Ard)
Parish Councilman District 2 (Incumbent Garry 'Frog' Talbert)
Parish Councilman District 3 (Incumbent Maurice 'Scooter' Keen)
Parish Councilman District 4 (Incumbent John Wascom)
Parish Councilman District 5 (Incumbent R.C. 'Bubba' Harris)
Parish Councilman District 6 (Incumbent Jeff Averette)
Parish Councilman District 7 (Incumbent Tracy Girlinghouse)
Parish Councilman District 8 (No incumbent, Tab Lobell not running)
Parish Councilman District 9 (Incumbent Shane Mack)
Constable & Justice of the Peace Ward 8 (Incumbent Leesha Alford)
Chief of Police Village of French Settlement (Incumbent William Bliss)
Alderman, Town of Livingston (One to be elected, at large)
Alderman, Town of Killian (Two to be elected, at large)
Alderman, Town of Springfield (Town to be elected, at large)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.