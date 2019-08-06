LIVINGSTON – A leaf blower clearing the front steps of the Livingston Parish Courthouse greeted candidates at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when qualifying opened for the Oct. 12 elections.
While the courthouse doors don’t officially open until 8 a.m. – when qualifying began – candidates and observers were allowed to stand in the foyer to escape the August heat.
When the line began moving through the metal detector at 8 a.m., School Board President Buddy Mincey Jr. was the first candidate through and first to file qualifying papers.
Mincey filed to run for the District 71 seat in the state House of Representatives, left open when J. Rogers Pope decided to move to the senate to replace Dale Erdey, who stepped down due to term limits.
“It feels great,” Mincey, of Denham Springs, said after finishing the paperwork. “We’re looking forward to the campaign.”
The qualifying process is nothing new to him.
“I’ve been doing this for 13 years on the School Board,” Mincey said.
By 8:45 a.m., 14 candidates had completed their tasks and a 15th was working with a member of the Clerk of Court’s Office.
That was what Clerk Jason Harris had said he was expecting.
“We have three stations with computers set up,” Harris said as he surveyed the room usually used to hold juries. “We’re trying to get people in and out as fast as possible, so they don’t have to wait too long.”
Other early-morning qualifiers included Parish President Layton Ricks and Parish councilmen Tracey Girlinghouse and Maurice “Scooter” Kean.
Jonathan Davis also filed for the District 71 House seat, while Caleb Atwill qualified for his first full term on the Killian Board of Aldermen.
Atwill was appointed in November to fill the term of Gillis Windham, who was elected mayor.
Harris had said he expected an early-morning crowd the first day.
Qualifying continues until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
The clerk of court did not try to estimate how many candidates will sign up for the 32 public offices that could be on the Oct. 12 ballot.
“On Thursday, the last day, you never know who might come in,” Harris said.
Parishwide seats that will be on the ballot include parish president, sheriff, clerk of court, assessor, and coroner.
A seat also is open on the 21st Judicial District Court bench. Judge Doug Hughes announced his retirement from his District D seat.
Livingston Parish voters will vote on state senators for Districts 6, 13, and 18.
They also will vote on state representatives from Districts 64, 71, 81, and 95.
Voters also will decide on the District 6 seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).
Local elections include the following:
• Constable for Justice of Peace Ward 8.
• French Settlement police chief.
• Livingston Board of Aldermen, one seat.
• Killian Board of Aldermen, two seats.
• Springfield Town Council, two seats.
The list of statewide seats up for election are governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, and treasurer.
All 39 seats in the state Senate and 105 seats in the state House will be on the ballot.
One seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court is up for grabs, the District 1 seat.
