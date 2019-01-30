DENHAM SPRINGS – South Range Avenue from Interstate 12 to Rushing Road will have lane closures this weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The lane closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The lane closures are necessary to allow crews to do work on the existing roadway, he said.
At least one lane will remain open at all times.
To avoid the construction zone, motorists may use Interstate 12 to La. 1026 to U.S. 190 as an alternate route.
