The Attorney General (AG) put together an impromptu grand jury hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
While the report on the ongoing investigation by the AG was not produced, charges were listed for the grand jury to inspect. The total count had risen to 150, with Dennis taking 78 counts and Cynthia 72. In the end, the grand jury chose to indict the pair on all 150 counts, worth roughly 6,000 years in prison.
An indictment does not prove innocence or guilt, it is just a list of charges with which the plaintiffs will use in court. The charges are assumed to have been produced from the AG's investigation.
Immediately following those events on Wednesday, a law suit was filed against Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, as well as the school board, on the basis of counts No. 15 and No. 89 - the once-rumored 'cupcakes,' which contained Dennis' ejaculate, and are alleged to have been served to Cynthia's students.
With the publicizing via the indictment, a parent whose child was involved immediately filed suit through Gordon McKernan against Dennis Perkins, Cynthia Perkins, and the Livingston Parish School Board. The suit, which describes the student as 'Jane Doe,' alleges five charges against Cynthia, four against Dennis, and four against the Livingston Parish School Board.
Thursday was initially supposed to be a day for initial motions for Dennis' defense, up until it was announced just last week that his attorney from Baton Rouge - David Bourland - was seeking a motion to be removed from the case. Bourland described a 'disagreement between he and his client' on the nature of his defense.
Jarrett Ambeau, of Baton Rouge, has taken up the defense for Dennis Perkins after Bourland was granted leave Thursday. Ambeau's website describes him as a diligent, honest, and experienced trial attorney.
From there, both Cynthia and Dennis Perkins entered pleas of 'not guilty' to the 150 charges brought before them by the grand jury. A trial date has not yet been set. Initially, Thursday's proceedings had only been set for Dennis Perkins. However, Cynthia's next trial date had not been set at her initial motions, in favor of waiting for the AG's report - which came in the form of the indictment.
Also on Thursday, Cynthia filed for divorce from Dennis Perkins. According to divorce documents filed at the courthouse, Cynthia had become fearful of Dennis due to "repeated threats."
