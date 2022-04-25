In the weeks leading up to Spring Fest, the phone calls and messages don’t stop coming to its organizers.
“I cannot begin to tell you how many phone calls and messages I have of people wanting in,” said Main Street Director Donna Jennings, one of the architects behind the popular event. “People are saying they just need one booth and begging to be let in, but there’s nowhere else to expand.
“It’s a great problem to have, to know so many people want to be a part of this.”
One of the biggest draws in Livingston Parish is on the docket this weekend when Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, returns on Saturday, April 30.
The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature vendors, special sales in local stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement.
One of two annual large-scale events held in the Antique Village along with Fall Fest in October, Spring Fest is once again “sold out” with more than 160 vendors, Jennings said. Vendors will set up shop on Range Avenue, Railroad Avenue, and Mattie Street, giving thousands of visitors from Livingston Parish and beyond plenty of options during the day of shopping.
Open to all ages, the festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
“Browse the main street area, rest at the sitting areas and ‘people watch,’ sample the fare in the great restaurants, visit our comfort stations and ‘pass a good time’ in the safe security of festival time in Denham Springs,” organizers said on the event’s website.
For organizers, shop owners, and vendors, the return of Spring Fest is another reminder that things are getting back to normal after a tumultuous period that quieted the busy Antique Village.
Staples of the downtown district’s calendar for nearly 20 years, Spring Fest and Fall Fest were both cancelled in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic led to restrictions against large gatherings. Both festivals returned in 2021 — and so did the visitors, which numbered in the thousands.
This will mark the first festival in 2022, and Jennings is expecting another stellar turnout.
“The last two festivals have been incredible,” Jennings said. “Honestly, they’ve been better than normal. People are getting out, they’re shooting, and ready to go. The vendors are selling out, the stores are doing great, and that’s what we need.”
Along with plenty of shopping options, there will be live entertainment on both ends of the festival this year, with one stage on Centerville Street and another at Train Station Park. The entertainment lineup includes Essential Grooves, Odyssey Academy of Dance, Drama Kings, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Jim and James Linden Hogg, Amethyst, and The River City Boys.
Local DJ Shawn Perron will also be providing music on Mattie Street, which will be converted into Arts Avenue.
A new attraction this year will be a photo booth that allows visitors to take 360-degree video photos from the corner of Railroad Avenue and Range Road. The Merchants Association acquired the photo booth through a grant from Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau “to enhance the festival,” Jennings said.
Jennings said another new addition is the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, which will be on-site for adoptable animals.
“We’re very grateful to be able to do things we haven’t been able to do in the past,” Jennings said.
Other entities taking part include the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the local fire department, which will provide a smokehouse, public safety displays, and other children’s activities.
Healing Place Church will have games and air slides for the kids, and a balloon artist will be giving away free balloon animals to children.
The Livingston Parish Library will park its bookmobile on Railroad Avenue. Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana will also be on hand for those looking to offer forever homes to abandoned or displaced animals.
Jennings credited the many organizations and volunteers that work together to put on the huge undertaking that is Spring Fest, saying, “This event takes everybody pulling together.”
She also thanked people who have begun “to shop local” in the last two years.
“We’re getting back to normal, but we’ve also noticed how many more local people are coming to the shops,” she said. “So many of them are wanting to shop small and local. They want to give their money to their neighbors. This is another chance for that.”
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
