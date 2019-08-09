LIVINGSTON – It was hot and it was busy at schools across Livingston Parish as the 2019-20 school year began Friday.
“I’ve visited a number of schools today,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said early in the afternoon. “And I have no bad news.”
“Cane Market Road opened yesterday, which was very good for us,” Murphy said.
A collapsed culvert last weekend closed a key route for buses and prompted emergency work to repair the road before schools opened.
But Murphy could not offer a quick solution to August’s traditional heat and humidity. Parents and others voiced their concerns on social media about children having to ride in hot buses.
“I understand. I wish we could do something,” Murphy said. “Buses are hot.”
The school system has 275 buses, he said, and to air-condition them would cost an estimated $5 million.
“That would be a significant cost,” Murphy said. “I wish I had a better answer.”
At the School Board meeting on Aug. 1, the board and Murphy heard the school district has a $2 million deficit, which is being covered by the general fund.
Meanwhile, “Our numbers are up, at pre-flood numbers,” Murphy said about total student enrollment. “It’s a good start.”
“At 9:55 a.m. Friday, we had 26,150 students, as far as I know,” he said. That number probably will be higher on Monday – “We are still registering children,” he added.
Murphy said he was at Denham Springs Junior High on Friday morning, which has 850 students.
“When the bell rang, in 5 to 6 minutes, every kid was in class. It was very structured,” he said.
Many schools held meet-and-greet events earlier this week, so students had a chance to meet their teachers and see their classroom, which Murphy agreed can reduce first-day nervousness.
“Our goal today is to get the kids into school, feed them, get them on buses and bring them home,” he said.
“People ask why we start on Friday,” Murphy said. “That is so we can address any potential issues so on Monday we are rolling on instruction.”
For example, the school system is looking at pickup and drop-off times to see if adjustments are needed.
“On Monday morning, teachers will be in class carrying on instruction,” he said.
