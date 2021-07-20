People can now burn off those extra calories in a new fitness club that recently opened in the parish’s busiest retail spot.
Regymen Fitness, a high-intensity group workout environment with locations across the country and Canada, celebrated the opening of its first Livingston Parish gym with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 8.
More than 100 attendees gathered at the new Juban Road location for the grand opening, and they included new clients, current club members, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, and elected officials.
Based in Louisiana, Regymen Fitness offers “an electric workout experience in a unique studio atmosphere,” according to its website. The studios feature theatrical lighting, concert thumping sound, and big screens that guide members through the exercises, educating on proper positioning and movements.
Members’ heart rates are also displayed on a separate screen to keep them in pace with their personal goals.
Its three major approaches are burn (an even split between cardio and weights), box (similar to traditional boxing and kickboxing), and build (using sleds, tires, ropes, and bars).
“REGYMEN is a dynamic fitness concept that combines three of the best workout programs for one incredible price,” the company’s website says. “Each location offers a welcoming, high energy atmosphere where the health and happiness of members take first priority and the workouts fly by.”
During the grand opening for the Juban Square gym, customers were lined out the door hoping to take advantage of a last chance to sign up at founders’ rates.
The grand opening kicked off with words from co-founder, Troy Archer, and location director, Jessica Rowan, who expressed their appreciation for the local support of the long-awaited location.
Trainers were also on hand to answer questions and show clients the workout area and other fitness offerings. The new location has a multi-platform fitness studio concept developed from decades of fitness industry experience.
This marks the fourth Regymen Fitness in Louisiana, following gyms in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
Along with Louisiana, the company has gyms in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Dakota, and Rhode Island. The company also has multiple locations in Canada through its partnership with GoodLife Fitness, the world’s fourth-largest global fitness brand.
Regymen Juban is located at 27800 Juban Road #3, Denham Springs, LA 70726. The number is (225) 523-4478.
