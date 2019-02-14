DENHAM SPRINGS – “We want to brew beer.”

That simple statement on Tuesday night to the Denham Springs City Council summed up the goal of the father and son looking to bring a microbrewery to the city. Ron and Brett Dunham, owners of Le Chien Brewing Co. – French for “the dog” – pitched their idea to the council.

“We’re looking for a piece of property or building to convert to a brewery,” Ron Dunham said. “People get confused,” Dunham told the City Council, "when they hear the word “brewery.’ "

Dunham said they envision a microbrewery offering its own beers crafted on the premises for customers looking for a social drink. The demographic audience Le Chien is looking for are patrons in their late 20s, early 30s to 40s he said.

There would be what Dunham called a “community orientation,” to Le Chien as he handed out an information sheet.

“Our business would also support community non-profits and promote local artists, other small businesses, and farmers,” the sheet said. “The objective is to be a local destination in which people of legal drinking age can come together to enjoy hand-crafted award-winning craft beers.”

There also will be an outdoor patio and green space, so “bring your dog,” Dunham said. A staff of 10 to 12 is projected.

“We will have special evenings,” he said, with music and activities such as pet adoption days, darts, or the bean bag toss game Cornhole. We started as home brewers; Brett went to beer school in Chicago. We joined home brew clubs,” Dunham said.

His son also got experience working at Gnarly Barley and Tin Roof, two Louisiana craft beer breweries. The proposed microbrewery would have five barrels, allowing it to create 150 gallons of beers that would change and rotate.

Local products also could work their way into the beers being brewed, he said, such as strawberries from Ponchatoula, a hibiscus wheat beer or satsuma beer.

“We want to use as many local ingredients as possible,” he said.

A “guest tap” would offer other commercial craft beers along with wine, he said.

While hard liquor is not a major part of their plan, Dunham said they would like to have some, so on “Zydeco Saturdays” they could offer Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

“We want to have food,” he added, which could include hamburgers, boudin balls, and even a jambalaya contest. They would like to create a “20-Mile Salad,” Dunham said, using just ingredients from within 20 miles of their location.

The hand-out sheet Dunham brought listed the impact the brewing industry has on local communities.

In 2017, microbreweries nationwide contributed $76.2 billion to the economy and provided 500,000 jobs.