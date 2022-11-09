Garret Graves has secured another two years in office.
The Republican congressman from the 6th District won his fifth two-year term in Washington, and once again it wasn’t close, according to unofficial results from the Nov. 8 primary election.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, prevailed over two other candidates — Republican Brian Belzer and Libertarian Rufus Holt Craig, Jr. — to continue representing the 750,000 citizens of District 6, which encompasses most of the Baton Rouge area and continues south to Houma.
“We are honored that voters are giving us the opportunity to represent Louisiana’s 6th District for two more years: two more years to solve problems and to deliver to communities across South Louisiana representation that is truly responsive to their priorities,” Graves said in a statement.
With an unofficial turnout of 47.9 percent, Graves, R-Baton Rouge, claimed 80 percent of the votes, with just under 190,000 voting in his favor. Craig finished as runner-up with 30,693 votes, while Belzer came in third with 15,529 votes.
In Livingston Parish, Graves scored an even bigger win, with a whopping 87 percent of voters — or 35,915 votes — checking his name on their ballot.
Since toppling former four-term Gov. Edwin Edwards in the 2014 runoff, elections have been smooth sailing for Graves. He has not garnered less than 62 percent of the vote in any of the last four primary elections, with his percentage increasing in each election.
In Livingston Parish, voting for Graves has been even more lopsided: He has not received less than 87 percent of the vote in the last three elections.
For the 117th Congress, Garret is the ranking member for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation and is the ranking member for the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. He also serves on the House Natural Resources Committee.
During his campaign, Graves touted being able to secure full funding to complete the Comite River Diversion Canal project, which has been stagnant for decades. He also recalled his work following the historic August 2016 flood, most notably regarding the “duplication of benefits” issue that affected thousands of flooded homeowners.
“For all the talk about divisiveness, the reality is that virtually everyone wants affordable groceries and gas, better flood protection and less traffic, safer communities and protected borders — we have demonstrated action over lip service and look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that serve our people, our state, and our future,” Graves said.
