Would another roundabout in Walker help traffic?
One elected official wants the Department ofTransportation and Development to find out.
Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, is sponsoring House Concurrent Resolution 19, which urges DOTD “to study the practicality and feasibility of designing and utilizing a traffic roundabout at a four-way stop intersection in Livingston Parish.”
Hodges’ area of focus is the intersection of Highway 447 (Walker Road North) and Highway 1025 (Arnold Road), a heavily-congested part of Walker roughly 3.5 miles north of US Highway 190.
There is currently a four-stop way at the intersection, which Hodges noted “was once sufficient to handle the traffic” but is no longer capable of handling the rapid influx of people — and vehicles — in the area.
Her proposition is a roundabout, a circular, one-way intersection that is designed to keep a flow of continuous traffic while also lessening speeds at heavily congested intersections.
Under the resolution, DOTD would have to report its findings to Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committees in both the House and Senate prior to the 2023 Regular Session.
“I am working with DOTD and Ways and Means Chairman Stuart Bishop to get this project underway,” Hodges said in a statement. “With a historical amount of money for Infrastructure improvement I am fighting for this project.”
Hodges’ resolution attempts to address a much-discussed problem in fast-growing Livingston Parish, which reported a growth rate four times greater than the state average in the 2020 census.
Over the last 20 years, Livingston Parish’s population has exploded by more than 50 percent — some 50,000 people — exacerbating traffic and drainage issues.
In her resolution, Hodges said standard four-way stop intersections “can become particularly congested, increasing frustration and commute time of motorists.” She noted that roundabouts can “efficiently, safely, and cost effectively eliminate or reduce as much traffic congestion as possible.”
The resolution will be heard by the House Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works when it meets at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 18. Hodges urged those interested in the resolution to email h-thpw@legis.la.gov by noon Friday.
