There haven't been many Louisiana Speakers of the House of Representatives elected from the capital region.
In fact, it was such a rare occurrence that Rep. Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) - who represents much of the southern portion of Livingston Parish - announced that he had received a lot of congratulatory phone calls... but most of them were mixed with surprise.
Schexnayder won a contentious race for the house's top spot against fellow republican Sherman Mack, who represents a large portion of the central and eastern portion of Livingston Parish. No matter who took first, the speaker position would have been held by someone from Livingston Parish.
And that's a big deal, according to all local officials who spoke at a legislative event at Denham Springs' new STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and math) Center, which sits on the former campus of Southside Elementary. Having the top spot occupied by someone from Livingston Parish will help draw attention to the needs of the area.
Schexnayder told a crowd of about 30 to "expect a different kind of session." The legislative endeavor begins Monday, Mar. 9 with Governor John Bel Edwards' remarks. The representative from Gonzales said that there's an energy about this session that he hasn't seen before, and he's hoping to push efficiency and respect during this year's marathon.
"In the past, we've had representatives go after each other on the house floor," Schexnayder explained with a grim tone, "not this year... there will be consequences."
Roughly 700 bills have been pre-filed, so far, in the House with about half as many in the senate. Schexnayder said that, alone, was surprising but a good sign from representatives - they're focused on specific issues.
Usually, anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 bills are pre-filed, he said.
"Who wants their car insurance to go down?" Schexnayder asked the room, rhetorically, holding up his own hand. "TORT reform, insurance reform, those are big issues for the legislature this year.
"It's our top priority."
In the past, Schexnayder said the legislature usually contained enough lawyers and pro-insurance representatives to squash TORT and insurance reform moves, but he believes this year enough blue collar representatives sit in the house to turn that tide.
He also said that Gov. John Bel Edwards supports TORT and insurance reform in some fashion.
Later in the meeting, freshman representative Buddy Mincey Jr. - a former school board member from Denham Springs - warned as to what that "fashion" could be.
From there, Schexnayder hit the other hot button issue in Louisiana - roads and bridges. Currently, the Department of Transportation and Development faces a multi-billion dollar deficit in maintenance, a figure which does not include mega-projects.
Schexnayder went on to discuss the total number of education bills in the house, which rests at 63 pre-filed, saying that it's not that many as are usually filed.
The house speaker was asked if he could use his newfound position to bring enough attention to Livingston Parish to get a potential "Schexnayder Center" civic complex, to which he laughed.
Currently, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau (CVB) is working toward finding funding and real estate for a civic center of some sort, having recently discussed it with the Master Plan Committee. Director Eric Edwards believes a center to fit Livingston Parish would cost roughly $40-$50 million and be $500-$600,000 per year to maintain.
Before exiting, Schexnayder said he was proud to be affiliated with the Livingston Parish School system. A graduate of French Settlement High, Schexnayder keeps close contact with principals of the schools in his district, mostly south of I-12, as well as Superintendent Joe Murphy.
