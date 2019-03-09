DENHAM SPRINGS – A regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Parks and Recreation District which manages North Park, South Park, and LM Lockhart Park near the center of the city will have special visitors, as Regency Park neighborhood on Vincent Road has been added to the agenda to discuss improvements to South Park.
PARDS has an interactive map which includes all three parks and their respective ‘master plans.’ Recently, it was announced that the district was in discussions to purchase the old Denham Springs Country Club for use of their building and to offer golfing options for members – replacing an old driving range which existed at North Park itself.
Now, in response to North Park’s growth and the pending purchase of the Country Club, a group has created a petition via change.org which asks for signatures as a representation of support to present formal requests to PARDS to provide focus on South Park.
According to the interactive map, a splash pad has been proposed near the parking lot on the north side of the running circle inside South Park. A walking and exercise trail has also been planned for the wooded areas to the east of the dog park.
The petition also requests more lighting, increased electric outlets, upgraded restrooms, upgraded playground equipment, restored basketball courts, upgrades to the horse arena, an impermeable fence along the western side of the park, as well as ‘various other necessary improvements.’
The upgrades, the petition says, could prove potentially profitable to PARDS through increased rentals of the pavilion and usage of the horse arena.
Recreation District 3 currently collects a 15-mill property tax, as well as 0.1 mills to fund a bond issuance. There are also fees associated with sporting events, as well as membership dues for those who use facilities but live outside the district’s taxing area.
The meeting on Monday, March 11 begins at 6 p.m. in the Dugas gymnasium. The meeting is open to the public and, according to the petition, Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris will be in attendance. Harris represents the parish council district which contains South Park and has made a huge push to use the park for events, such as Trunk-or-Treat as well as the Denham Springs Fair.
