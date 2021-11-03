Residents of an Albany neighborhood voiced concerns about an upcoming development they say will increase flooding and traffic in the area, but members of the Livingston Parish Council say their “hands are tied.”
In a meeting of the Livingston Parish Council on Oct. 28, residents of Henry White Road expressed disapproval with the plan to build six houses on a 10.5-acre plot in their Albany neighborhood.
However, council members said they are bound by an ordinance and therefore cannot deny the developer’s plans.
“I hate to be the bearer of bad news… but that’s just the way the ordinance is written,” said Chairman Garry Talbert.
Drew Calderone, who lives on the south side of upcoming development, said flooding is already an issue in the area, noting during the meeting that his property was still holding water from rain the day before.
Calderone said all the water drains onto his property and that those problems will only get worse when an “empty cow field” is converted into six properties.
“I’m just really concerned about the drainage,” Calderone said.
Another resident, Brett Johnson, said he faces the same issues as Calderone, adding that “sewer water comes on the side of the road.”
A third resident, Sherri Jones Rester, said more people in the neighborhood will result in traffic on the narrow street.
“When I come from work, if someone is coming out, I have to pull… to the left, and sit there before I can get to my own home,” she said. “If six tracts are fully developed and each [property] has two cars, at that point we may have 20 vehicles traveling a one-lane road and we have nowhere to go. Where do we go?”
A fourth resident, who raises beef cattle on his property, said “everything drains onto my property” and added that he’d “prefer not to have additional sewage from six more homes.”
Despite their concerns, council members said there wasn’t much that could be done, citing an ordinance that allows for minor re-subdivisions.
Councilman Shane Mack, whose district covers the upcoming development, said the developer plans to dig a swell ditch on the northside to retain some of that water “so it doesn’t dump as much water to that culvert” and can improve the drainage in that area.
Mack also said the developer can legally subdivide the property without having to submit a sewer plan “until after you begin to build.” Mack said he wanted a drainage study before the development was approved but couldn’t because it didn’t meet the projected impact to require one, per an ordinance.
“It’s not possible for me to request and require the sewer plan before it’s approved,” he said.
Mack noted that impact fees, which the council has been working on for several weeks, could address some of the drainage issues.
“We need Gravity Drainage District 8 funded, have a study in the entire area, and clean the area out so drainage isn’t an issue,” Mack said.
At the end of the conversation, Talbert said he understood the residents’ frustrations but added that the council couldn’t legally deny the re-subdivision, saying that the council could be sued by the developer if they deny the project.
“There is no provision in the ordinance for us to deny a minor re-subdivide,” Talbert said. “Our hands are tied.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.