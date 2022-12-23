Resolute Fitness opens in Denham Springs

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Resolute Fitness in Denham Springs was held on Dec. 1, 2022.

 Photo from Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce

Resolute Fitness celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, clients, and Livingston Parish Chamber officials in attendance.

Located at 240 Range 12 Blvd. #116, in the space formerly occupied by Fit Body Boot Camp, clients will see a new look, but lots of familiar faces.

