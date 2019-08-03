LIVINGSTON – More than 150 people associated with the 21st Judicial District attended a reception Monday, July 29, to bid farewell to Judge Doug Hughes.
After almost 24 years on the bench, Hughes announced last month that he is retiring. Hughes thanked his audience, many of whom had worked with him since he was first elected in 1995.
“I’m so thankful for 24 years on the bench and it’s truly been an honor to serve as judge for Division D,” Hughes said.
“Most of all I’m privileged to call you friends.”
“We’re sad to lose Doug on the bench but happy for him as he enters retirement,” Chief Judge Robert Morrison said. “We’ll begin our program today in typical Judge Hughes fashion … Let’s rock ’n’ roll!”
Also speaking was Judge Charlotte Foster, Hughes’ sister, who was elected to the bench in 2016. Hughes and Foster were the first brother-sister duo to serve together in Louisiana’s judicial history.
“I know very soon someone deserving will be the new judge for Division D, but to me it will always belong to ‘Brother Doug,’ ” Foster said.
“I would offer some advice to future judges.” Foster said.
“First, always remember that being a judge is not who you are, it’s what you do. Secondly, litigants come to court scared to death. Always be compassionate.”
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, whose wife Judge Blair Edwards served with Hughes, shared how the judge impacted he and his wife during Hughes’ time as juvenile judge.
“Most impressive was the way you handled juveniles,” Edwards said.
“You always took your time to try and make a difference in a child’s life, and that made a huge impression on my wife, Blair, when she first practiced under you,” Edwards said.
“Judge Doug was always very fair to the men and women of law enforcement. As sheriff I truly appreciate that.”
St. Helena Clerk of Court Mildred Cyprian added, “Doug Hughes may have been raised a Livingston Parish boy, but he quickly became a St. Helena man, one of our own.”
“From the bottom of our St. Helena hearts Judge Doug, we thank you and we love you.”
Other speakers included 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams and Tangipahoa Paris Chief Deputy Clerk of Court Alicia Fussell,
