LIVINGSTON – When children begin school next week, a number of campuses will look different to them.
Seven projects, from renovations to existing school buildings to new construction, were completed before the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Getting them done before Aug. 9 involved, well, thinking backward, according to the superintendent of Livingston Parish schools.
Renovation projects have been completed at Albany Lower, Albany High, Maurepas, French Settlement, and Seventh Ward Elementary, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
New construction included the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotic Center and the Live Oak athletic complex.
All of the renovation projects are “substantially complete except for Seventh Ward, but we expect it to be completed next week before the start of school," Murphy said.
The actual construction phase of these type of projects is planned for the summer, so students are not disturbed in their class, Murphy said.
Had some renovations been done while school as in session, students would have had to be moved to another location, which was not available on some campuses.
To have the work completed before school opens in August requires school officials to create a “reverse time line,” Murphy said.
“As a public entity, the school district has a process it must follow,” he said.
The school system has to select an architect/engineer draw up the plans, then it is required to advertise and seek bids for a project, he said. Bidders must be given 30 days to submit their bids.
Bids are then opened and checked and the school system awards the bid. The architect/engineer, contractor and school officials meet to finalize any details.
Then the actual construction begins.
Weather permitting.
All of this must occur “within the window to complete the project and not impact the start of school,” Murphy said.
So the amount of time for each part of the process has to be counted, beginning from the completion date back to drawing up plans to be used to seeking bids.
Is this how the school system handles construction projects?
“We actually do,” Murphy said.
Does it not work sometimes?
“Yea …,” Murphy replies slowly.
“Then there was June 5-6,” he recalled, a 7-inch deluge of rain that put water in three schools: Walker Elementary, Eastside Elementary and Denham Springs High.
“We had to do minor repairs, but that is complete,” he said.
And those weather days didn’t set back the contractors of the ongoing projects.
“When children walked out of school these projects had not started, Murphy said. “When children walk in on Aug. 9, the projects are complete. All they will see is the finished project.”
