After a compromise in district court, Deer Run is once again on the Planning Commission agenda, this time for their Sept. 7 meeting.
An agreement settled in late July in federal court, under the jurisdiction of Judge Shelly Dick, paved the way for the subdivision to return to the planning commission based on several outlined points. While the parish received multiple caveats from developer Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, the parish also had to agree not to stop the new development if it met current ordinance standards.
Both sides agreed to the deal, meaning the most recent moratorium passed by the parish council - which will last 160 days from August 24 - does not affect Deer Run. The council agreed to the compromise at their July 27 regular meeting.
"The (federal court compromise) was a great victory for the parish, I think," said parish council attorney Chris Moody. "The subdivision had, technically, been approved under the older set of development standards.
"But in the compromise, the council got (Ingram) to agree to develop under the newer (development ordinances)."
One of those ordinances would be a fourth entrance for the subdivision. Ingram also agreed to scratch part of the plan which included apartments, instead opting for town homes that would be sold to private owners. He also agreed to leave property in the rear of the development untouched for drainage concerns.
Deer Run has caused controversy in Livingston Parish's Parish Council District 5. Residents have packed parish council and planning meetings since spring of 2022 to fight the development.
And for some, that fight isn't over.
5th District Livingston Parish Concerned Citizens Association, an LLC filed by Randall Richardson according to the Secretary of State's website, has filed a memorandum to Judge Jeffrey Johnson's court petitioning the case be reopened and Parish President Layton Ricks be found in 'contempt of court.' Steven Loeb, of Breazeale, Sachse, & Wilson represents the LLC.
Judge Johnson had overseen the first lawsuit, wherein a compromise was settled that the parish would enforce their new development laws as well as the new zoning ordinances - which would require one acre lots.
Johnson then dismissed the case in June.
The federal lawsuit under Judge Dick, filed by Ingram, alleged that the zoning for District 5 was 'null and avoid' due to improper processes for adoption, as well as issues with enforcement.
Eventually, the federal court case completed in a compromise, as mentioned above, and was dismissed. According to witnesses of the case, Judge Dick also explained that the 5th District group, as well as councilwoman Erin Sandefur (District 5) 'no longer had a dog in the hunt' and 'she would allow no more political grandstanding in her courtroom.'
Sandefur, who was handpicked by councilman 'Bubba' Harris as a successor, ran her campaign to fill the remainder of Harris' seat with a promise that she would 'stop Deer Run.'
Parish attorney Moody has filed a memorandum to oppose reopening the suit in district court, since the court had already set a ruling based on the compromise. Loeb responded five days later, on Aug. 21, stating that the court had the right to enforce the compromise from June 14.
Aside from the parish's response, filing a memorandum to keep the 21st District case closed, Moody believes most of the concerns were settled in the federal court compromise.
"This is an attempt to block something I don't think can be blocked," Moody explained.
"Landowners have basic rights," he continued, "and this landowner (Ingram) has gotten clear go forward through due process from the government and a consent judgement from a federal court."
The planning and zoning commission meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Livingston Parish Health Unit.
