Livingston Parish Council Chambers

Livingston Parish council chambers

 McHugh David | The News

After a compromise in district court, Deer Run is once again on the Planning Commission agenda, this time for their Sept. 7 meeting.

An agreement settled in late July in federal court, under the jurisdiction of Judge Shelly Dick, paved the way for the subdivision to return to the planning commission based on several outlined points. While the parish received multiple caveats from developer Chris Ingram, owner of Ascension Properties, the parish also had to agree not to stop the new development if it met current ordinance standards.

