Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new 120-unit senior affordable housing community in Denham Springs

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held for Morningside at Juban Lakes, a 120-unit low-income housing development aimed at senior citizens.
CST Multifamily Real Estate Services hosted the ceremony on May 26. Livingston Parish Chamber representatives, local officials and residents gathered in the Commons area of the new community for the event.
Located at the corner of Buddy Ellis Road and Village Lane in Denham Springs, Morningside at Juban Lakes is a $20 million development that offers “a high quality of living” to people 55 years and older with limited incomes, according to its website.
Residents have the option between one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments along with several amenities.
“Morningside at Juban Lakes boasts a lavish lifestyle at an affordable price,” its website says.
The apartment community was developed by CST Land Developers, a division of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, LLC. It was constructed by Block Construction Company.
Financing for the property included PNC Bank, NA, which provided equity funding and a loan, as well as a community development block grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
In a statement, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services President and CEO Tom Delahaye said all Morningside apartments were planned with “unique architectural details for maximum mobility and optimal energy efficiency.”
Twenty-one apartments have the official American Disability Act construction designation.
“Morningside has been a focus of our firm for some years as we realized the need for quality construction at affordable rates for pre- and post-retirees,” Delahaye said.
Joshua Hollins, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, spoke at the ceremony and highlighted the details and features created for the new community. He also expressed the importance of working with private industry to create much-needed housing, especially for seniors.
Amenities at Morningside include a fitness center with lifestyle programming, an arts and crafts room, a library/movie room, an entertainment and cocktail room with jukebox and billiards, a pool, a dog park, and controlled access gates, among other features. Washers and dryers are included in all apartments.
At least one household member must be at least 55 years of age and all household members 18 or older.
Delahaye said CST Multifamily Group, LLC, a division of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, will manage the new property. Kristi Clark has been named Morningside Senior Property Manager, Delahaye added.
The Architectural Studio designed Morningside, with Benchmark Group, LLC, providing the civil engineering.
Arianne Belizaire Interiors, LLC, of Baton Rouge did the interior designing.
More information is available by calling Morningside at Juban Lakes at (225) 523-7142 or by visiting morningsideatjubanlakes.com.
