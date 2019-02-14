DENHAM SPRINGS – Zea Rotisserie & Bar greeted customers to its new location in late January, but now the opening is official.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted an event that celebrated the grand opening of the Denham Springs location at Juban Crossing – and the official opening came at the perfect time.
The festivities took place one day before Valentine’s Day, one of the busiest days of the year in the restaurant business.
The timing and the location could not be any better for Zea – a subsidiary of Taste Buds Management -- whose entry into Livingston Parish marks the 10th location for the popular eatery.
The restaurant features Zea’s new designs, along with an expanded bar area, communal seating and an exposed kitchen including a visible rotisserie. Diners can indulge in dishes including the signature rotisserie chicken, roasted corn grits and Duck Empanadas seven days a week.
Greg Reggio, chef and cofounder of Taste Buds Management, considers Denham Springs the perfect fit for Zea.
“We always knew Livingston Parish was an ideal location from an economic standpoint, and we have been blown away by the sense of welcoming we have felt, both today and every day since beginning our journey with this store,” he said.
The arrival of Zea to Denham Springs brings another popular eatery to Livingston Parish, said April Wehrs, President and CEO of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to welcome Zea Rotisserie & Bar to Livingston Parish,” she said. “We have been eagerly awaiting their opening and appreciate the trust Taste Buds Management is placing in our economy as the team opens its newest restaurant at Juban Crossing.”
Zea opened its first location in June 1997 in Harahan. It has now grown to include locations in the Greater New Orleans area, Covington, Slidell, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
