On the day Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks addressed the State of the Parish at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual event, he commented on his re-election.
No one qualified to challenge Ricks, giving him another four-year term.
“Now that qualifying is over, I am proud, humbled and energized to serve another four years as Livingston Parish president,” Ricks said in a prepared statement.
“While our team has accomplished many great projects over the past eight years, there is still more work ahead of us as we continually work to make Livingston Parish even better.
“We have a dedicated group of parish employees and their commitment to our parish is extraordinary.
“I am committed to working with the Parish Council to address the needs of the citizens and businesses in Livingston Parish and as always, I am available to hear your concerns as we move forward.
“I thank everyone for their confidence in me and my administration and I look forward to the next four years as your parish president.”
