DENHAM SPRINGS – A section of Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64), from Springfield Road (La. 1019) to La. 16, will be under construction beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
This work is expected to be completed in May, said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the District 62 office in Hammond.
Motorists should be prepared for road closures and intermittent delays, he said.
The lane closures are necessary while crews perform drainage work, pavement patching, milling, install new asphalt pavement, a traffic signal, and other related work, he said.
To avoid the construction zone, motorists may U.S. 190 as an alternate route, Berner said.
