How do we get the list of roads slated for overlay done in the calendar year they are selected?
That's the question the parish council will try to answer in 2020, as they wait for the parish's road program to wrap up for 2019 sometime in June - six months after that calendar due date. A new road list won't be ready until after the first quarter, anyway, as Parish Finance Director Jennifer Meyers has asked the council wait for several reasons:
- Having the first quarter revenue on the books is helpful
- Applications for grants require that the money be locked in, which removes the council's ability to shift it if necessary
- Potential weather delays in the current program
But, that doesn't change the council's desire to try and get 2020's road program complete before Dec. 31 of that year. Part of their initial solution is to have the 2020 road list completed as soon as possible, and to also keep the current contractor mobilized to save 18%.
However, part of the timing issue was the larger road lists completed in 2018 and 2019, due to a skip of 2017's program to save money for grants. 28 roads received overlay work in 2018, which spilled into 2019, and 18 roads received overlay in 2019, which is currently spilling into 2020.
The 2018 roads were:
- Spring Lake Drive
- Cedar Street
- Chapel Hill Drive
- Devereaux Drive
- Norfolk Drive
- R Dawes Drive
- Destrehan Drive
- Creek Haven Lane
- Creek Valley Drive
- Clear Creek Drive
- Creek Bend Avenue
- Hollow Creek Court
- Creek Hollow Court
- Dixie Street
- Woodland Street
- Summers Street
- N. Woodcrest Avenue
- Springhill Drive
- Joe May Road (North)
- South Satsuma Rd Ph 1
- Bonnie Blue Drive
- Briar Oak Drive
- Deerfield Drive
- Winter Ridge Drive
- Fawnwood Drive
- River Highlands Drive
- James Chapel Drive (East)
- James Chapel Drive (West)
Roads currently on the 2019 list are:
- North Doyle Road - Ph 1
- Caraway Road
- Herman Ernest Rd Ph 2
- Cheryll Drive
- Clinton Allen Road
- Jason Drive
- Carolyn Avenue
- Cottonwood Drive
- Harris Road
- South Satsuma Rd Ph 2
- Mecca Road Ext
- Duff Road
- Bull Run Rd
- South Section Gum Swamp Rd
- N Section Cedar St (Springfield)
- Swamp Drive
- S Section Pine Street
- Henry White Road
The 2020 list is not yet complete, because roads can be added up until the council's drop-dead date - whatever they decide that to be.
