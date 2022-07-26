Rodney Walker named new Denham Springs police chief

The sergeant is now the chief.
In its July 25 meeting, the Denham Springs City Council officially made former Sgt. Rodney Walker the new chief of the police department.
The appointment of Walker, who recently supervised the department’s investigation division, was approved by an unanimous vote, with all present council members backing Mayor Gerard Landry’s recommendation.
Walker will replace outgoing chief Shannon Womack, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
“Thank you council and thank you mayor for putting your trust in me to lead these men and women,” Walker said after being sworn in. “We have a great police department, and we’re going to make it even better.”
Landry said he and council members Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Wesley (a former police chief) tested and interviewed nine candidates for the position before narrowing down the list to three.
Those three were brought in for a second interview, with Walker establishing himself above the others, Landry said.
“We scored everybody and brought back the top three for a second interview, and guess who went to the top of the list,” Landry said. “It was Rodney.”
Walker has worked in law enforcement for nearly 25 years, with the majority of those years spent with the Denham Springs Police Department.
Born in northwest Louisiana, Walker and his family moved to Livingston Parish when he was 2 years old. After graduating from Walker High, he moved back to northwest Louisiana and began serving in the Ringgold Police Department at the age of 20.
In 1998, Walker graduated from the Bossier Parish Criminal Justice Institute. Less than three years later, he returned to Livingston Parish and joined the Denham Springs Police Department, where he has served ever since.
Walker is married to Lee Rancher Walker, and together they have two children.
Following the council’s vote, Walker was sworn in by attorney Mark Boyer. Walker's son, Kasen, held the Bible he placed his hand on.
Several members of Walker’s family were in attendance, as well as many from his “police family.” Walker thanked them all for being in attendance and vowed to lead the department “with integrity and dignity.”
“Thank y’all for all being here, my family, my police family,” he said. “I think it’s a testament to not only how they feel about me, but how they feel about Shannon Womack. We have a good place and were excited to move forward and serve this city with integrity and dignity.”
The promotion of Walker officially signaled the end of Womack’s more than three decades of service to the city, which began before he could legally become a police officer — or even get a driver’s license.
In 1985, Womack became a police explorer through the Denham Springs Police Department at the age of 15. Three years later, Womack became a reserve officer before later being hired as a full-time officer.
In 2016, Womack was named interim police chief following the termination of the previous chief. In December of that year, the City Council followed Landry’s recommendation to name Womack police chief, beginning his tenure with a six-month probationary period under the civil service system.
Womack completed the probationary period and was officially promoted to head of the department in June 2017, a role he held until Monday’s meeting when his retirement became official.
All told, Womack served the city for 33 years.
Landry called Womack to the front of the council chambers at the start of the meeting to thank him for his years of service. The mayor lauded Womack for “the fantastic job” he did in the eight years they worked together and wished him well in his retirement before the two embraced.
“I remember one of the things you told me a long time ago, that you’re never gonna embarrass me,” Landry recalled. “And you never did.
“We always put [Womack] in public, he was the face of the police department, he’s always done a fantastic job. We appreciate you, we love you, and we hope you enjoy your retirement. My friend, thank you.”
Womack announced his retirement back in May during the annual Kiwanis Club Peace Officer of the Year banquet in May. During the announcement, Landry gave him a key to the city for his years of service.
“It’s been a great career,” Womack said at the time. “It really has been. I loved every minute I’ve been here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.