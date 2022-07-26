Rodney Walker named new Denham Springs police chief

Attorney Mark Boyer, left, swears in Rodney Walker, right, as new police chief for the City of Denham Springs during the City Council’s meeting on July 25, 2022. Also pictured is Walker's son, Kasen.

 David Gray | The News

The sergeant is now the chief.

In its July 25 meeting, the Denham Springs City Council officially made former Sgt. Rodney Walker the new chief of the police department.

