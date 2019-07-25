William Scott Dykes, a Tangipahoa Parish attorney and member of the Republican Party, is seeking election as district judge for Division D of the 21st Judicial District Court in the Oct. 12, 2019. election.
This bench was recently held by the Honorable Judge Doug Hughes, who recently retired after serving our district for almost 25 years.
William was born and raised in St. Helena Parish. His grandparents, the late W.E. "Bill" Dykes and Ivyne Alessi Dykes, opened and operated the business commonly known as Dykes Feed & Fertilizer in Montpelier.
William’s grandfather was also a dairy farmer, mayor of Montpelier, and a Louisiana state senator from 1972-1984.
William’s parents, Gloria Mack Dykes and the late Bryan Dykes, Sr., worked together for the family’s business for over 40 years. William’s father also served as mayor of Montpelier for approximately 40 years.
William graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He later graduated from Southern University Law Center with a Juris Doctorate.
William started working as a clerk for Pittman Law Firm in Denham Springs from 2001-2002 while attending law school. After earning his license to practice law, he continued to work for Pittman Law Firm until eventually becoming partner.
After moving to Hammond in 2005, William opened his office for the practice of law. In 2007, he was named as assistant public defender for the 21st Judicial District.
William has 17 years of experience practicing law. He has represented government agencies, including law enforcement, volunteer fire departments, fire districts, and municipalities. He has also practiced real estate law, leases and contracts, boundary disputes, successions, wills, and adoptions.
William has 12 years of experience practicing criminal law in the courtrooms of the 21st JDC, making him uniquely qualified for district judge. During this time, William served as first and second chair on 12-member jury trials.
“Between growing up in St. Helena Parish, living in Tangipahoa Parish for over 10 years, and practicing law in Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa Parishes, I have the well-rounded experience that is necessary to successfully serve as district judge,” Dykes said.
In addition to practicing in the 21st JDC, William is licensed to practice in and has litigated cases in Eastern, Western, and Middle Federal District courts. He has argued cases in the First Circuit Court of Appeals and had a case that was upheld at the Louisiana Supreme Court.
William is married to Heather Compton Dykes, and they have been blessed with two daughters. William and his family attend Montpelier Baptist Church.
“If elected, I will use the knowledge and skills I have obtained to treat every case and each individual with respect, dignity, and fairness,” Dykes said.
