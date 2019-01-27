WARSAW, Va. – A safety check on the house that belonged to Dakota Theriot’s grandmother ultimately led to the arrest of her grandson, who now faces five counts of first-degree murder.
Theriot escaped from Louisiana by mid-day Saturday after the alleged murders of three people in Walker and his parents in Gonzales when he drove nearly 10 hours and 950 miles to the town of 1,300 in Richmond County, Va., about 50 miles west of the Atlantic coast.
Theriot’s grandmother stayed at a hotel to seek refuge from him after she had heard details of the shooting spree, which left his girlfriend Summer Ernest dead along with her father Billy Ernest and her brother, Tanner. Theriot apparently stole Billy Ernest’s 2004 Dodge pickup and headed to Gonzales, where he shot his parents, Keith and Evelyn Theriot.
“From my understanding, they knew something had occurred and they had actually gone to a hotel that night because they were concerned for their safety,” Sheriff Smith said Sunday in a phone conversation with The News.
Theriot arrived at the residence just as deputies completed their walkthrough of his grandmother’s home. He had a firearm in his hand and pointed it out the window of the vehicle, but did not aim at anyone in particular, according to Smith.
The deputies cornered Theriot, who surrendered without incident around 7 a.m. EST.
Theriot had a brash look on his face in a picture submitted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, but he did not say very much, Smith said.
“He does look brash, but I know he was also very sleep-deprived when I saw him," he said. “He did not have much to say, and we only had him with us for a very short time before he was taken to the regional jail.
“From there, he went right to sleep,” Smith said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office had called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in search of Theriot, according to Smith. Reports through social media, websites, and television brought nationwide attention to the shootings.
“She knew something had happened,” Smith said.
Theriot will remain in custody without bond until an extradition Feb. 1, at which time he will likely be sent back to Louisiana to face the murder charges. Smith said he has not spoken to Theriot’s grandmother since the arrest and planned to allow them their privacy.
“They’re a good family, and I can’t imagine what they’re going through after this senseless act,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to capture him, and I’m certainly sorry for the family over what was a terribly senseless act.”
Theriot had no history of domestic abuse problems. His only criminal charge involved simple possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge on his file in Livingston Parish.
The Associated Press reported that a Facebook page that appears to belong to Theriot shared a post in June saying "wish i could clear my mind just for one day" (sic) with a sad face emoji.
He shared post in May which said, "If you have a problem with me, tell me. Not everyone else."
In another post, he said, "I don’t care what people say about me I know who I am and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone,” according to The Associated Press.
