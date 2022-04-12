Local sales tax collections increased by 15 percent in March 2022 compared to the previous year, keeping the current fiscal year on schedule to surpass last year’s collections, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
In March, the total amount of sales taxes collected in Livingston Parish was $11,806,699, a rise of more than $1.5 million from March 2021.
Despite the rise in March 2022 compared to March 2021, this March actually fell by roughly $63,000 compared to the month before. That stood in contrast to last fiscal year, when sales tax collections rose from February to March, according to figures from the Sales Tax Office.
Still, the current fiscal year remains well ahead of collections from last year.
From July - March, municipalities have collected $111,749,569, or roughly $15.6 million more than what was collected through the same time period last year. That’s an increase of 16.3 percent.
Additionally, local sales tax collections have brought in more through nine months this fiscal year than what was collected through 10 months last year ($108.8 million).
Each month so far this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in the previous year.
At its current rate of roughly $12.4 million per month, sales tax collections are on pace to surpass $148 million, which would be $16 million more than what was collected in 2020-21.
