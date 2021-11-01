Sales tax collections rose by more than $1 million month-to-month, keeping the current fiscal year on track to exceed last year’s total, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
In October 2021, the total sales tax collected in Livingston Parish was $11,989,286, which marks a rise of $1,163,607 from September, or roughly 10.7 percent. The increase in October came after decreases in consecutive months following July 2021’s collection of $12,789,361.
Sales tax collections are up through the first four months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to last year. From July - October, municipalities have collected $47,274,380, or over $4.6 million more than through the same time period last year. That’s an increase of nearly 11 percent from this time last year.
Each month so far this fiscal year has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in 2020.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
