LIVINGSTON – The best month for auto vehicle sales may have done it, as Livingston Parish’s total sales taxes topped last year’s numbers.
Livingston Parish generated $103,041,275 in sales taxes for the fiscal year 2018-19, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
This is $37,732 more than the parish saw in fiscal 2017-18, when it took in $103,041,275.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts in the parish.
The tax revenue generated from shopping centers and major purchases, such as autos, is a gauge of the buying habit of parish shoppers.
For the month of June, the final month of the fiscal year, the parish took in $8,851,010, its fourth-best month of the year.
Compared to June 2018, this June took in $552,302 more.
The motor vehicle tax brought in $14,724,863 for the fiscal year. This is $175,567 less than the $14,900,430 in 2017-18.
For June, the tax brought in $1,398,431 its best month of the fiscal year, and $75,124 ahead of the previous month.
Meanwhile, the Juban Crossing Economic Development District totaled $3,499,602, to finish ahead for 2017-18 by $316,028.
For June, the shopping center generated $298,605, an increase of $2,586 over May, its fourth best month of the year.
The Denham Springs Economic Development District, known as the Bass Pro project, finished the fiscal year at $4,769,274, an increase of $242,130 over 2017-18.
For the month of June, Bass pro took in $405,021, or $39,403 over its May numbers.
The 3-cent hotel/motel tax totaled $338,620, an increase of $6,529 over last year.
For June, it took in $31,737, or $1,340 more than in May, for its second best month of the year.
