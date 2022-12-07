In November, the Livingston Parish Council appointed Erin Sandefur to temporarily fill the vacant District 5 seat until a special election in March.
But Sandefur hopes her time on the council lasts longer than the next four months.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 9:53 pm
“This is not just a four-month thing or even a four-year thing for me,” Sandefur said in a recent interview with The News. “I’m in it. I’m in it for the long haul to serve Livingston Parish.”
Sandefur, a stay-at-home mother and member of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control who waded into controversy earlier this year, took over the District 5 seat formerly occupied by Bubba Harris, who stepped down amid “many health conditions.”
Sandefur was officially sworn into office last week, with Attorney General Jeff Landry swearing her in during a ceremony in Baton Rouge. Sandefur has since said she intends to run in the special election in March to complete Harris’ term and again in November for the next four-year cycle.
“I feel honored to be recommended and appointed to this seat,” Sandefur said during the council’s Nov. 10 meeting. “I accept this interim appointment and look forward to what is to come.”
Harris recommended Sandefur for the District 5 seat, which covers the Denham Springs area. It was a position Harris had asked her to consider multiple times over the previous year — and a position Sandefur said she initially didn’t want.
“It took me a while to decide,” she said. “I told him ‘no’ the first two times he asked me, so I didn’t come to it lightly. But when I gave him my ‘yes,’ I was committed to running.”
Sandefur discussed her background during an interview with The News, recalling her days speaking at the State Capitol against the implementation of Common Core, which is where she first became involved in politics.
Before she quit working to focus on raising her children, Sandefur ran a successful kids’ clothing label that allowed her to design, make, and sell clothes to retail stores. Sandefur operated the clothing line, Bayou Vintage, out of her home, giving her the flexibility to make “cute and trendy clothes.” She eventually closed the business after learning she was pregnant with her third child.
After moving to Denham Springs, Sandefur said she began following the work of the local government bodies, including the parish council. After telling Harris she would run for the District 5 seat, she started following the council more closely than ever “to get a grip on what was going on,” missing only two meetings over the previous year.
Sandefur described herself as a “children’s advocate” and someone who can help the parish move forward “in a smart way.” She said her focus will be on “smart development,” improving infrastructure, and preserving wetlands and waterways.
“I’m excited to engage with my fellow council members on all these topics,” she said.
Sandefur addressed the controversy she found herself in over the summer when she proposed the library board look into “book content,” a meeting that drew widespread coverage. Most in the standing-room only crowd accused Sandefur of trying to censor books pertaining to LGBTQ+ issues, an accusation she denies.
“This is not and never has been an LGBTQ issue,” Sandefur said. “It is not about that at all.”
During that meeting and others that followed, Sandefur said her only goal was to move books that may contain “strong” sexually explicit content from the children’s section and into the adult’s section. Sandefur also noted that she “never mentioned censoring,” a label she said has been unfairly thrown her way.
“We have a children’s section because we filter what goes in front of the children,” she said. “That’s why we have that section and it’s differentiated out. It’s almost comical that I would be accused of censoring or having an LGBTQ issue.”
Before the library controversy, Sandefur was outspoken on another high-profile topic — new development in the rapidly-growing parish.
She was one of several vocal residents who spoke against two massive developments being built on 4H Club Road in Denham Springs, located in District 5. Many of those grievances were later posted on the Livingston Parish District 5” Facebook page, which Sandefur manages.
Sandefur told The News she is “not anti-development” but that she is for “smart development… that showcases and preserves our land and way of life out here.”
“There’s a reason that people are flocking to Livingston Parish,” she said. “It’s because they love our land and way of life. I think we could definitely work toward keeping that while engaging in strategic development.”
Sandefur said placing a greater emphasis on the parish’s wetlands and waterways could pay dividends for the area.
“One of the things I love about our parish are our wetlands and waterways,” she said. “It’s important to protect that and preserve that, but we can also capitalize on that.”
