For the second time in five months, Erin Sandefur was appointed to the Livingston Parish Council.
This time, the voters made the call.
Sandefur, who was named to the District 5 seat after her predecessor’s abrupt resignation last year, cruised to an easy victory during Saturday’s special election, securing her spot on the council for the rest of the year.
Facing local businessman Adam Cutrer in a heated two-person race, Sandefur picked up two-thirds of the nearly 2,800 votes that were cast — a turnout of 27 percent for the district of around 10,000 voters.
Sandefur picked up approximately 1,864 votes, while Cutrer received 927, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Sandefur, who celebrated the victory with friends and family Saturday night, told The News she looks forward to serving the parish “for many years to come.”
“It’s sobering. It’s humbling,” she said. “And I’m ready for the task at hand and the service to Livingston Parish.”
The special election resulted from the resignation of Bubba Harris, a long-time public official who stepped down from the council last November due to health issues. Harris appointed Sandefur to replace him as representative for District 5, which covers the area south of the City of Denham Springs.
Sandefur, a former small business owner and stay-at-home mom, had little political experience when she was named interim councilwoman. At the time, her only public service came on the Library Board of Control, where as a member she waded into controversy for proposing the board look into books that may contain sexually explicit material.
But Sandefur said she was always involved in politics as a private citizen, recalling her days speaking at the State Capitol against the implementation of Common Core. After moving to Denham Springs, she began following the work of the local government bodies.
Prior to her council appointment, Sandefur had been a fixture at council meetings, attending all but two in 2022. She was one of several residents who spoke out against a wave of massive developments coming to the parish — including two in her district. She has maintained that stance against big development in her five months as a councilwoman.
“Going back to last year, I was just the lady at the podium,” Sandefur said. “I was just someone in the audience, giving my ideas and input. But I was able to forge relationships with other constituents that feel the same as I do.”
Perhaps Sandefur’s biggest contribution during her time on the council came in February when she got the District 5 zoning map approved, despite getting pushback from some of her fellow council members.
During her campaign run, Sandefur said her focus remains on fixing drainage issues, preserving wetlands and waterways, and improving infrastructure.
Her opponent Cutrer, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran and local business owner, said he wanted to address some of the same issues during his bid for councilman.
Cutrer previously told The News he first got involved with public service following the August 2016 flood, when he witnessed “what this community did for itself when it had nothing.” His family later launched a litter initiative that now collects more than 500 cubic yards of bulk debris from roadsides and drainage ditches annually.
A member of Keep Livingston Beautiful, the Kiwanis Club, VFW Post 7017, Livingston Economic Development Council, and the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Cutrer said he ran for office to give residents “a change from the Status Quo.”
“I hope to bring common sense business principles to the council,” he said after qualifying in January.
Despite the race only guaranteeing the victor nine months on the council, it grew contentious in the weeks leading up to Election Day, especially across social media. But following Saturday’s outcome, Cutrer congratulated Sandefur in a statement and thanked those who took the time to vote.
“It is my greatest hope that we will be able to work together in the future for the common good of our parish,” Cutrer said. “I will continue my effort to help and serve my community where needed.
“Lastly, to the countless number of supporters who have volunteered their time and efforts, to those near and far who have sent contributions, and for those who have believed in me and in this campaign throughout the last several months, thank you is not enough.”
Sandefur expressed relief that the election is behind her, saying she can now devote “all of my time” to the council. She also said she will “absolutely” run for the next four-year cycle in this fall’s election.
“Thank you to the people of District 5 in Livingston Parish, and even outside of District 5,” Sandefur said after the election. “I’m just blown away by the level of support and I just want to tell them thank you so much. I look forward to serving them, not just the next eight months, but for many years to come.”
