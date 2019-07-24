LIVINGSTON – Johnnie Sartwell Memorial Park’s ball fields are getting a sort of a face lift to both help the fields and protect children who play on them.
Alderman Percy Edler requested, and the Livingston Board of Aldermen approved, spending $33,000 to remove the grass from the fields and smooth them out.
“The park was built 20 years ago,” Elder told the board in his request. “We put in sod and cut the grass, (and) in early spring, the wet season, it retains water and won’t drain.”
“There is one guy in the state with the machine to help us,” Elder said, referring to the company Alternative Sod.
“It will take all the grass off and a quarter-inch of dirt. Then they fill in the low spots with sand,” he said.
Two to three weeks later, “Grass will pop through,” Elder said.
It also is a safety issue for children, according to Glen Hutchinson, of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department. With standing water or wet spots, players can slip even wearing cleats, he said.
Between the infield and outfield over time develops what Hutchinson calls a “lip,” a collection of grass clippings and dirt that hardens like concrete.
A ball that hits this lip can ricochet in any direction and sometimes a player can’t react fast enough to the change of direction and could get hit, he said.
The park is known for having good field conditions and attracts tournaments, but this can wear the fields down, Elder said.
“It will drain better. It takes fertilizer, weed and inspect control better,” Hutchinson said.
“It gets down through the grass into the ground. Grass is healthier; it’s got a 10-fold benefit to it.
Alternative Sod worked on one ball field in 2016, Elder added.
“That’s the best field for drainage now,” he said.
