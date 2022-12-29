Officials said Chad M. Blythe, 53, was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road.
In a statement, LDWF officials said the shooting occurred in Livingston Parish on Dec. 27. Sgt. Edward Ridgel was on patrol in the Satsuma area “when he heard a gunshot and then saw a doe deer on the road on McArthur Dr. with a fatal gunshot wound.”
Ridgel then saw a man with a gun on his porch go into his residence. It was there where Blythe “admitted to shooting the deer with his .22 caliber rifle,” LDWF officials said.
The deer’s body was donated to a local charity.
Hunting across a public roadway carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, and failing to possess deer tags brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.
Blythe may also face civil restitution totaling more than $1,600 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, officials said.
