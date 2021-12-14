The Livingston Parish School Board approved a notice of substantial completion for the new Denham Springs Elementary, bringing students one step closer to their permanent campus after the previous one was ravaged by floodwaters more than five years ago.
Jim Ziler, of Ziler Architects, asked the board to approve the notice during its Dec. 9 meeting. If all goes to plan, students will begin the second semester in their permanent campus located near the corner of Centerville Street and Range Avenue.
“We’ll be ready to rock and roll,” Ziler told School Board members.
Superintendent Joe Murphy, who has been involved with the project from its start, thanked all those involved for seeing the project through, noting the “unique challenges” the new campus presented contractors.
“I personally know what we had to overcome to get to this point,” Murphy said, “and I’m forever grateful to [Ziler Architects and Blount General Contractors] for returning our kids to where they need to be, and that’s in their permanent home at Denham Springs Elementary. We are so excited.”
School Board member Jan Benton, who represents the Denham Springs area, echoed Murphy’s comments.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” Benton said. “The outside is gorgeous, and the inside is, too.”
When the doors officially open, Denham Springs Elementary students will learn in a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot facility that’ll be the district’s first two-story elementary school.
The grounds were originally the site of Denham Springs High School, which was destroyed by a fire in January 1950 and later rebuilt two blocks north at its current location.
The site was then used to house the elementary campus until August 2016, when historic flooding wrecked the campus along with much of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish at large.
The Livingston Parish school system saw damage to at least 15 campuses, leading to a month-long postponement of operations. When they resumed, students from all but three campuses — Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High — were able to report back to their regular schools.
Denham Springs Elementary students were forced to platoon at Eastside, Freshwater, and Northside elementary schools for the first semester. They later moved to a temporary campus on Hatchell Lane in 2017 and have been ever since.
Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary currently occupy temporary facilities at Juban Parc Junior High and Juban Parc Elementary, respectively.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared the three schools to be “substantially damaged,” meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged. Under FEMA guidelines, all three had to be torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.
Ground broke on the new Southside mega-campus in September 2020.
Despite the most fervent hopes of district and school leaders, construction on the new Denham Springs Elementary was unable to wrap up in time for the 2021-22 school year, which was the goal from the time ground broke in October 2019.
Construction on the site has faced a plethora of obstacles over the last year and a half, including hurricanes, an ice storm, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But Ziler told School Board members that all is on track for the school to welcome students Jan. 10, 2022. Murphy said faculty would return a few days before and that plans are already in place for teachers to bring their belongings to the new campus before the winter break.
Students are expected to visit the new campus sometime this month.
“When you step through the doors though, what we want you to see is a 21st century learning space for our kids,” Murphy said earlier this year. “The principal and the School Board members have worked really hard to ensure that our children have what they need when they step into that space.”
